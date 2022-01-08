ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Cruz Beckham, 16, shows off his first tattoo during Miami yacht holiday

By Laura Armstrong, Hannah Hope
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZBTk_0dgXBfHP00

DAVID Beckham's son Cruz has proved he’s a chip off the old block – by having his first tattoo at 16.

He showed off a butterfly on his right thigh during the family’s yacht holiday in Miami.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u8l3E_0dgXBfHP00
Cruz Beckham shows off his first tattoo on his thigh during the family's Miami yacht holiday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xYlYg_0dgXBfHP00
Cruz Beckham is already planning his next tattoo

And Cruz – ­who is said to have had it done in the US – is already planning his next one.

Dad David has more than 60 tattoos and mum Victoria has seven, while eldest brother Brooklyn sports more than 30 and older brother Romeo has seven.

A source said: “Cruz is delighted with the butterfly but has a way to go to catch up with the rest of the family.”

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Beckham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Yacht#Brooklyn
The US Sun

AOC gets Covid after being spotted partying while maskless in Miami, Florida, and tells everyone to get booster

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from her office. “Representative Ocasio-Cortez has received a positive test result for COVID-19. She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” it read. “The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

Who was Michael Lang and how did he die?

MICHAEL Lang is responsible for helping create one of the biggest musical festivals in 1969. On January 9, 2022, it was announced that he had passed away at the age of 77. Born December 11, 1944, Lang was known as an American concert promoter, producer and artistic manager. To date,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
296K+
Followers
4K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy