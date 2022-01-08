ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Shorthanded Kansas State basketball squanders first-half lead, falls 71-68 to West Virginia

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
It may be too early to call it a pattern, but Kansas State's battle with COVID-19 took a similar turn Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia.

After racing to an early lead and seemingly in control with a halftime lead, the shorthanded Wildcats were unable to hold off a West Virginia rally as the Mountaineers stormed back in the second period to claim a 71-68 victory.

It was the third straight loss for K-State, which slipped to 8-6 overall and 0-3 in the Big 12. West Virginia, which was back at full strength from COVID, improved to 12-2 and evened its league record at 1-1.

K-State got off to a dream start, getting 3-pointers from four different players on the way to an 18-4 lead and stretching it to 23-6 on a Davion Bradford dunk with 11:29 left in the half. The Wildcats held off one West Virginia rally to lead 40-27 at the half, but the second period was all Mountaineers.

West Virginia took its first lead, 53-50, on 3-pointer by Sean McNeal, who led all scorers with 26 points.

Nijel Pack had 20 points, but missed a long 3-point attempt at the buzzer for the tie. Mark Smith added 14 points and Ismael Massoud 13.

But the biggest factor was the return of point guard Markquis Nowell from COVID protocols. Nowell, who missed the previous two games, had a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists.

The Wildcats return home Wednesday for an 8 p.m. game against TCU at Bramlage Coliseum.

Here are three takeaways from the West Virginia game:

Markquis Nowell provides a spark

With Nowell back in the fold, the Wildcats were much smoother on offense.

But he was clearly more effective in the first half, scoring eight points with eight assists before the break.

He ended up playing 32 minutes. Smith, with 37 minutes, and Pack and Massoud with 33 each, also played ironman roles.

Wildcats live, die by the three

Kansas State's 3-point accuracy was largely responsible for its 40-27 halftime advantage, while a series of misfires to start the second period helped West Virginia climb back into the game.

The Wildcats were 9 of 19 from long range to start the game, but missed their first five of the second half as the lead quickly evaporated. They got some 3-pointers from Pack down the stretch, but were 4 of 15 beyond the arc after intermission.

Layups also a problem for K-State

K-State wasn't only struggling from the perimeter in the second half. Layups were anything but automatic, too.

Selton Miguel, who is at his most effective slashing to the basket, struggled all game with finishing at the rim.

And center Davion Bradford, back from COVID protocols, had even greater difficulty, getting rejected on four straight possessions during one stretch midway through the second half, and again with a chance to tie it with 1:27 left.

