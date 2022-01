For the past three years, students at the University of Alabama have worked on a project that is grabbing the attention of the world. If everything goes as planned, a small satellite the students made will be included in a rocket launch this month from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The rocket launch and orbit of the satellite have been coordinated internationally and will be watched and monitored by governments, industry and amateur enthusiasts the world over.

