ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The last two years have been a real baptism of fire, says Jenna Coleman

By Laura Armstrong
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

ACTRESS Jenna Coleman has opened up about learning to “roll with the punches” and embracing change after two years of emotional turmoil.

The Sun on Sunday revealed in July 2020 that she had split from actor boyfriend Tom Hughes, who she had dated for four years after they fell in love on the set of 2016 ITV drama series Victoria.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bvNii_0dgXBarm00
Brit actress Jenna Coleman reveals the lessons she has learnt from love-split and lockdown Credit: Getty - Contributor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OjEWT_0dgXBarm00
After two years of emotional turmoil, the star of drama series Victoria says 'Be prepared to embrace the change', here with ex Tom Hughes as Albert Credit: COPYRIGHT KUDOS/Itv

But Jenna, who was said to have been “terribly sad” after the break-up, told how she is now moving forward after a “baptism of fire”. Asked what the past two years have taught her, she said: “To roll with the punches.

“We’ve all learnt how ­unpredictable life can be — there’s no point getting too stressed out about it.

“You have to know how to adapt. The last two years have been a real baptism of fire in that respect. You can’t hold on. Be prepared to embrace the change.”

Jenna, 35, who was linked to Prince Harry before he dated wife Meghan, met Tom in 2013 on the set of BBC drama Dancing On The Edge. At the time she was seeing Bodyguard hunk Richard Madden, while Tom was going out with Guardians Of The Galaxy actress Ophelia Lovibond.

They began dating three years later after being cast as Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in the historical drama. But after four years together they called time on the relationship, and Jenna was seen moving boxes out of Tom’s London townhouse.

Now Jenna has decided that because she feels she is prone to spreading herself too thin at times, her main resolution for 2022 is to focus on what is important.

‘I love icing my face in the morning’

She said: “I’m a bit of a bag lady, dragging round lots of things all at once and overbooking my diary. I’m one of those people who jams everything in and loses things all the time. I read this phenomenal book recently, Ikigai: The Japanese Secret To A Long And Happy Life.

“The message is that it’s not actually that healthy or good for you to multi-task. You’re better off focusing on one thing at a time. I’m going to try to embrace that philosophy a bit more this year.”

She went on: “How do I deal with stress? Honestly, this is so simple — and free — but I have recently started taking hot-cold showers in the morning.

“You take your normal shower, then blast yourself with cold water at the end. It makes you feel so fresh and healthy. It gives me such a clear head to be able to tackle the day. It’s very easy to feel lethargic and down at this time of year, but this is a great remedy — trust me.”

Jenna is also a big fan of ice globes — gel-filled glass or metal wands that are chilled in the fridge or freezer, then applied to the face. The process, known as “facial cryotherapy”, is one of the latest skincare trends and is championed by celebrities including Kate Moss and Irina Shayk.

Jenna said: “I love icing my face in the morning. Those ice globes that are everywhere now are so good.” She added that her secret fitness weapon for 2022 is online workout The Class with Taryn Toomey.

You’re better off focusing on one thing at a time. I’m going to try to embrace that philosophy a bit more this year.

She said: “I got into The Class during the pandemic and I love it. It’s a combination of meditation, cardio and body conditioning. You feel amazing afterwards.

“And it is one of the only workouts that I think makes such an effort to combine mental and physical health into one.”

Jenna, who first found fame as Jasmine Thomas in Emmerdale in the 2000s, later won millions of fans as Doctor Who’s monster-battling assistant Clara Oswald from 2012 to 2017. Jenna has seen her career go from strength to strength ever since.

Recently she impressed in the role of murderer’s girlfriend Marie-Andree Leclerc in sinister 2021 BBC/Netflix thriller The Serpent. She is also starring in two upcoming films, a Netflix production of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, and British comedy Klokkenluider — Flemish for whistle-blower — both of which are due out early next year.

Jenna has also been cast as Joan Bright, the woman who ran Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s secret Second World War bunker, in BBC series The War Rooms, which is expected to hit our TV screens later this year.

Her character is understood to have been the inspiration for James Bond’s Miss Moneypenny. Jenna said: “Joan was never going to live a conventional life — she was a young woman who lived her war days under the Official Secrets Act, undercover and underground in war rooms.

‘Days and nights lived within this small space’

This story is so compelling, not only because of her unique and liberal mind, wryness of spirit and curiosity to live, but because of the opportunity to examine this endlessly fascinating period of time through an intimate and human lens.

“The closeness and proximity of days and nights lived within this small space, the carriers of truth amidst the oblivion of propaganda above. The beauty and fragility of human connection when living through a time when no one knows what tomorrow will bring.

“It feels so shockingly relevant right now.” Her own screen projects aside, Jenna went on to reveal what she is looking forward to watching over the next 12 months.

She said: “I’ve yet to watch the last episode of Succession, so I’m excited about that. And Landscapers with Olivia Colman and David Thewlis.

"I’ve heard it’s brilliant. A Very British Scandal has been on and I can’t recommend Belfast enough. It was such a beautiful film.

“Oh, and Spencer — I haven’t managed to see that yet — and Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch.

The beauty and fragility of human connection when living through a time when no one knows what tomorrow will bring.

"I really want to catch up on what I have missed at the National Theatre, too.

“They’ve put a load more of its plays on its streaming service, NT Live, including Antony & Cleopatra with Ralph Fiennes.

"And if we can go to the theatre, I’m desperate to see Cabaret with Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=298Xap_0dgXBarm00
Jenna was 'terribly sad' after the break-up but is now moving forward, here playing the Doctor’s assistant Clara Oswald in 2015 with Peter Capaldi as timelord Credit: BBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jUZB4_0dgXBarm00
The star and Tom dated for four years, the pair at Victoria screening in 2017 Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZnON_0dgXBarm00
After calling it quits, she was seen moving boxes out of Tom’s London townhouse in 2020 Credit: Splash

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
David Thewlis
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Irina Shayk
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Jenna Coleman
Person
Eddie Redmayne
Person
Kate Moss
Person
Ralph Fiennes
BBC

15 films to look out for in the Oscars race

It's hard to talk about film right now without mentioning Covid. The virus has had a significant impact on cinema audiences as well as release patterns. But as always in showbiz, the award-giving must go on in some shape or form, and there is a crop of exceptional pieces of film-making in possible contention for this year's Oscars.
MOVIES
People

Maggie Gyllenhaal Says 'People Are Irritated by Actresses with a Lot of Ideas': 'I'm Not an Idiot'

Maggie Gyllenhaal is shedding light on the treatment of actresses in Hollywood. The Oscar-nominated actress, 44, has starred in films like The Dark Knight, Secretary and Stranger Than Fiction, and she makes her directorial debut with The Lost Daughter, which she also wrote. Speaking with The New York Times, Gyllenhaal said it's "very rare" an actress' ideas are valued while making a movie.
CELEBRITIES
Marconews.com

'This happens and it's OK': Olivia Colman gets honest about motherhood with 'Lost Daughter'

NEW YORK – There are movies that make you feel seen. For Olivia Colman, that's "The Lost Daughter." In the feverish Netflix drama (now in theaters, streaming Friday), the Oscar winner plays a divorced, middle-aged literature professor named Leda on a solo vacation in Greece. Lounging on the beach one day, she encounters an arresting but anxious young mother (Dakota Johnson), and soon starts reflecting on her own supposed shortcomings as a mom: how she snapped at her children during playtime, or felt quiet relief when she traveled out of town for work.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptism Of Fire#British Royal Family#Japanese
The Independent

The Masked Singer: Who are the mystery contestants?

The most bizarre competition series in the world, The Masked Singer, is back on ITV every Saturday night.The show returned to our screens on New Year’s Day, with a new group of celebrities performing from inside giant costumes in a bid to outwit judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan.Here’s a line-up of the mystery contestants and what we know about them so far. Scroll to the bottom of the page to see the celebrities who have been revealed already.MushroomMushroom was the first contestant to perform during the opening show, during which she treated fans to...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Who is Mushroom on The Masked Singer? Latest clues and hints

The Masked Singer has returned to our screens and viewers are already desperately trying to figure out who Mushroom is.Mushroom was the first contestant to perform during Saturday (1 January) night’s opening show, during which she treated fans to a tuneful rendition of “It’s Oh So Quiet” by Björk.In her VT, Mushroom spoke with a northern English accent and dropped hints about doing serious work and having a love of trying new things while also holding a gavel.However, when singing she appeared to have a strong Irish accent, leaving both the audience and judge Davina McCall convinced that Mushroom...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Heidi Klum's Lookalike Daughter Leni Proves She More Than Ready to Take Mom's Modeling Crown

Heidi Klum has had an extraordinary modeling career, but her 17-year-old daughter Leni is telling mom to step aside — she’s ready to wear the crown now. She knew at age 12 that she was ready to hit the runway, but her supermodel mom wisely told her she had to wait until she was 16. In ELLE’s December/January issue, Leni reveals how she proved to Heidi that she has the guts to take on a career that really isn’t for the faint of heart. While on the set of Germany’s Next Top Model with her mom, who serves as a judge and...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Who is Julia Roberts' husband Danny Moder?

They may not have met in a little travel bookshop in Notting Hill, but Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder are clearly a match made in heaven. The couple, who married in July 2002, share three children; twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, and 14-year-old Henry. But how much do we really know about the hubby of one of the most famous women in the world?
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
296K+
Followers
4K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy