ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Minnesota’s ‘Big 3’ figures to pose problems for inconsistent Rockets

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32QDkk_0dgXBQzO00

In what was the second game since Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell exited league health and safety protocol and rejoined Anthony Edwards in the starting lineup, the Minnesota Timberwolves offered a reminder of the potency of their burgeoning Big 3.

Towns, Russell and Edwards combined for 70 points on 27-for-39 shooting plus 15 rebounds and 24 assists in a 135-105 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday in the opener of a four-game road trip that continues Sunday against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

Russell had 12 of those 24 assists as the Timberwolves recorded a season-high 39 assists on their 50 field goals. The Timberwolves’ offensive core took a staggered approach to dominance against the Thunder, with Edwards scoring 17 points on 6-of-6 shooting in the first quarter before Russell paired 15 points (on 6-of-6 shooting) with five assists in the second period.

Towns helped apply the knockout blow with 10 points and five boards in the third as Minnesota carried a 103-80 lead into the final period. Edwards, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, provided the spark with five 3-pointers in the opening frame. His veteran teammates took over from there.

“What we love about the way Ant’s playing right now is everything is really quick, it’s decisive, and you can see the rhythm growing as he’s stepping into his shot,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “Then D-Lo took over from there and then KAT owned the third quarter for us.

“It was really like 1, 2, 3.”

The Rockets followed a spirited road win in Washington Wednesday with a lethargic showing from start to finish against a Dallas team missing Luka Doncic (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (health and safety protocol). Houston fell behind by double digits in the first quarter and never threatened in a 130-106 home loss Friday in which the Rockets trailed by as many as 31 points.

After enduring roster upheaval in recent weeks, the Rockets were nearly whole against the Mavericks, with only rookie center Alperen Sengun (ankle) unavailable. However, the Rockets were unable to conjure the energy needed to combat the force with which the Mavericks played.

“Obviously it’s been an emotional week for us and just looking out there I saw guys holding their shorts and I saw guys tired,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. “I’m not going to put it all on fatigue; obviously we needed to play better. We need to use (Saturday) as a day to regroup and recover so we can have the requisite energy for the back-to-back coming up.”

Prior to facing the Philadelphia 76ers Monday in the second game of a back-to-back, the Rockets must prepare for the Timberwolves and their rampaging rim runs courtesy of the attacking Edwards and the pick-and-roll prowess of Russell and Towns. Against the Mavericks, the Rockets displayed a blueprint of what not to do in order to enjoy success.

“We have a team coming in here that’s going to play very similar to what we saw (against Dallas),” Silas said. “There is a lot of correction that needs to go on so we can play better.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
FastBreak on FanNation

A Former NBA Star Is Reportedly Unretiring

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Gerald Green (who was an assistant coach for the Houston Rockets) is unretiring, and signing with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers to try to return to the NBA. Green is an NBA veteran who has played for the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Rockets.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Fred Vanvleet
The Dream Shake

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game preview

It’s a rematch of Opening Night for the Houston Rockets. That was a game in which they were thoroughly outplayed an lost 124-106 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The final score line makes it seem closer than it actually was, if that’s possible. The game was over by halftime.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 3#Toyota Center#Kat
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ira Winderman: Heat can fiddle as NBA trade deadline looms

A year ago, the urgency was tangible for the Miami Heat a month out from the NBA trading deadline. The search was ongoing for an answer at power forward, in the wake of the previous offseason’s loss of Jae Crowder. There also was precious little rim deterrence in the power rotation beyond Bam Adebayo. And, as had long been an issue, depth at point guard was in question. Within weeks, Trevor ...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Indy100

LeBron James wants NBA commentator fired for saying player ‘pulled trigger’ like killer dad

LeBron James is calling for an NBA commenter to be fired over remarks made about Houston Rockets player Kevin Porter Jr pulling “that trigger” - because Porter’s father was jailed for shooting someone, and later killed by a gun.On Wednesday night, Porter Jr led the Rockets to victory, but as this was happening, Washington Wizards announcer Glenn Consor made the comment that he later insisted was an error.“You’ve got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time,” Consor said on the NBC Sports Washington game broadcast, over footage of a...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

34K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy