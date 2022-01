The Colts came into Sunday’s game with a clear path to the playoffs, but the Jaguars proved to be a much bigger obstacle than anyone anticipated. Indianapolis was favored by two touchdowns over a 2-14 Jaguars team, but Jacksonville grabbed the lead on their first drive of the game and never looked back on their way to a 26-11 win over their AFC South foes. The win hasn’t eliminated the Colts yet, but their options will require several other pieces to fall into place after flopping on Sunday.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO