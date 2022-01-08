An analyst is predicting that Nintendo will skip the Switch Pro & release a next-gen console in 2024

Despite being a typically slower holiday week, there have been plenty of PS5 restock events so far. As we get closer to New Year's Eve, however, it's a good idea to look for a bigger PS5 restock in 2022 and prepare for that. According to regularly accurate YouTuber Jake Randall, Target is ramping up for a big PS5 restock soon. While most retailers plan PS5 restock events for the afternoon in order to give the West Coast a chance to place an order before 4 a.m. PT, Target frequently drops consoles on its site well before 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET). While it's possible this restock could happen Friday morning, it's more likely we'll see these consoles appear on the Target website after the weekend.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO