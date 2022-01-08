ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' Turns One: 'Changed My Whole Life'

By Dani Medina
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

One year ago today, Olivia Rodrigo 's life was changed forever.

On January 8, 2021, Rodrigo's debut single Drivers License was released. A year later, Rodrigo took to Instagram to reminisce on the "song that changed my whole life."

Rodrigo shared a 27-second black and white video she recorded a "day or two" after she wrote Drivers License. In the video, she sings the first verse of the song. In the background, you can hear her squeaky sustain pedal, which she jokes about in the caption.

"happy first birthday to the little song that changed my whole life. I made this video a day or two after I wrote drivers license in my living room (with a very squeaky sustain pedal lol). crazy to think how quickly life changes. thank u to everyone who has supported me so tenderly. music is the most magical thing in the world," Rodrigo said on Instagram.

And it's true — the song did change her whole life. Drivers License broke Spotify's record twice for most daily streams ever for a non-holiday song within the week it was released. It also broke the record for first song to hit 80 million streams in a week.

In a year, Rodrigo released her debut album, Sour , which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It stayed at the top for five weeks, giving Rodrigo the crown for longest-reigning No. 1 album by a female artist in 2021.

She won an American Music Award for New Artist of the Year and was nominated for six other AMAs . She also won three MTV Video Music Awards for Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Push Performance of the Year. Rodrigo also added a People's Choice Award for New Artist of the Year to her trophy collection .

Tickets for Rodrigo's " Sour Tour" are on sale now (or probably sold out by now ), with stops in major cities across the United States.

