21 die as heavy snowfall traps local tourists in Pakistan

By QAMAR ZAMAN
Modesto Bee
 1 day ago

ISLAMABAD — At least 21 people have been killed near a Pakistani hill station after heavy snowfall left thousands stranded on blocked roads on Saturday. "At least 21 people including women and children have died," the rescue office from the Murree hill station said on Saturday. A police...

21 freeze to death after heavy snow traps thousands of cars in Murree, Pakistan

At least 21 people, including 9 children, have died of hypothermia overnight Saturday, January 8, 2022, after heavy snow trapped thousands of vehicles in Pakistan's mountain resort of Murree. The resort, located about 45 km (28 miles) N of the capital Islamabad, recorded more than 1.2 m (4 feet) of fresh snow overnight. More than 23 000 cars were evacuated from the area on Friday.
UPI News

Rock formation collapses onto boats in Brazil killing at least 10 people

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A rock formation collapsed onto multiple boats traveling on a lake in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday, killing at least 10 people. Video posted to social media and confirmed by the fire department in Minas Gerais shows the moment the massive rock formation slammed into the boats on Lake Furnas in the town of Capitólio.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Hindu trader killed by unknown persons in Pakistan's Balochistan province

Baluchistan [Pakistan], January 2 (ANI): A Hindu trader, Ramesh Lal Nand Lal was murdered by unknown persons in Lasbila town in Balochistan province. Ramesh Lal Nand Lal had gone to Hub to recover his loan from someone, according to Pakistan vernacular media. The attack on Ramesh Lal Nand Lal is...
AFP

Army clears roads around snow-bound Pakistan town after deadly blizzard

The resort town of Murree, around 70 kilometres (45 miles) northeast of Islamabad, was inundated with tourists and daytrippers last week after unusually heavy snow turned it into a winter wonderland. But a blizzard from Friday onwards felled trees and blocked narrow roads leading in and out of the town, which clings to steep hills and valleys at an altitude of 2,300 metres (7,500 feet). "It was not snow, and not even heavy snow, it was unprecedented... with four to five feet in few hours," Tariq Ullah, an administrative official in nearby Nathia Gali, told AFP Sunday. "(I) never saw such a huge snowstorm in my life. There were strong winds, uprooted trees, avalanches. People around were terrified, each having his or her own account of suffering."
The Independent

Pakistan snow storm: 10 children among 22 dead after sudden snowfall traps drivers on mountain road

At least 22 people, including 10 children, have died in Pakistan’s popular hill station Murree after heavy overnight snowfall caused traffic jams that trapped tourists in their vehicles, with many freezing to death and some likely dying due to asphyxiation from car fumes.Rescue 1122, an emergency service in the country’s Punjab province, said the victims included an assistant sub-inspector of Islamabad police and seven members of his family.Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar declared a state of emergency in hospitals, police stations, administration offices and Rescue 1122 services.He has directed authorities to open the government’s offices and rest houses for...
AFP

Tourists question blizzard tragedy in scenic Pakistan town

As unprecedented snowfall thawed at a popular Pakistan mountain resort on Sunday, rescued tourists were found reckoning with the deaths of 22 fellow travellers in a frozen traffic jam. "We didn't get any type of alert from society, from the government, from Google, from the news, from the weather," said 18-year-old Duaa Kashif Ali, a tourist from Islamabad. "Locals helped us," she told AFP, after emerging from a guesthouse where she waited out the worst snowstorm witnessed by Murree in decades. The mountain-perch town -- 70 kilometres (45 miles) northeast of Islamabad -- has long been a favourite for tourists, who swarmed to see vistas dusted with fresh snowfall this week.
The Independent

Snow cleared after deaths of 22 people at Pakistani resort

Roads at a popular Pakistani resort were cleared Sunday after the deaths of 22 people who were stuck in their cars during a heavy snowstorm as temperatures plummeted, officials said. More than 4 feet (1 meter) of snow fell in the area of the Murree Hills resort in the town of Murree near the capital Islamabad on Friday night and early Saturday. The heavy snow caused hundreds of vehicles to become buried or otherwise stuck.Most of the victims suffered hypothermia as temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit). A rescue physician said some died of carbon monoxide...
AFP

At least 16 dead in SW China building collapse

At least 16 people died when an explosion triggered by a suspected gas leak caused a building to collapse Friday in the Chinese city of Chongqing, state media said. Gas leaks and explosions are not uncommon in China, due to weak safety standards and corruption among officials tasked with enforcement.
uticaphoenix.net

4 dead in collapse of highway flyover in central China

BEIJING (AP) — Four people died and eight were injured after a section of a highway flyover in China’s central Hubei province collapsed, according to Chinese authorities. The accident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the city of Ezhou, with about 500 meters (1,640 feet) of the bridge built over an expressway collapsing onto the roadway below, according to transport and police authorities.
KEYT

Police say Pakistani-American woman was killed by ex-husband

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Police say the body of a Pakistani-American woman they believe was killed by her former husband over a property dispute has been brought to the city of Rawalpindi for further investigation. The woman, a U.S. citizen of Pakistani origin, had been missing since she arrived in Pakistan in mid-October to settle issues with her ex-husband. Police say the man was arrested on suspicion of murder last week. They say the suspect confessed Saturday to killing his former wife, the fourth day of interrogation, and that he killed her the day she arrived in the city. The woman’s body was found in the district of Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Telegraph

Taliban forbids long-distance trips for Afghan women without male escort

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities said on Sunday that women seeking to travel long distances should not be offered road transport unless they are accompanied by a close male relative. The guidance issued by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice drew condemnation from rights activists and called...
abc17news.com

Police: 6 rebels, Indian soldier killed in Kashmir fighting

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say six suspected rebels and an Indian soldier were killed in two separate counterinsurgency operations in disputed Kashmir. The killings came during a surge in the government’s offensive against anti-India rebels in Kashmir, which is divided between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan and claimed by both. Police say the fighting erupted after government forces cordoned off two southern villages Wednesday night in search of militants reportedly hiding there. They say six militants were killed in the two incidents. Three soldiers and one police officer were also injured, and one of the soldiers died later at a hospital.
Times and Democrat

Parts of Japan see heavy snowfall

Heavy snow continued to pummel northern and western Japan on Monday, a day after more than 100 domestic flights in Japan were grounded due to bad weather.
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
TheDailyBeast

Terrifying Video Shows Boaters Scramble as Rockface Collapses at Brazilian Tourist Spot

At least 15 people were injured Saturday when a cliff fractured in Sul Minas, Brazil, sending rocks crashing onto three speedboats below. The horrifying moment in the Capitólio Canyons was captured on video as boats attempt to speed away but were engulfed beneath the falling debris and surging water. According to local outlet O Tempo, the fire department reported the injuries and said rescuers had yet to confirm any fatalities. The destination is a popular tourist attraction, as the Rio Grande river snakes through the canyons, offering boaters scenic views of the towering cliffs.
Vice

Toddler Dies After Eating Poisoned Sweets Meant For Killing Stray Dogs

A two-year-old child died after consuming poisoned sweets intended to kill stray dogs in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi. Police have arrested a district official after six children sneaked the sweets from his parked bike and fell sick. Police confirmed that the five other children were hospitalised shortly after...
