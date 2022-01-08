ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Tennessee Vols men's basketball vs. LSU Tigers: Live updates, score

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ItEv3_0dgX9fEw00

Tennessee basketball is headed into a defensive clash in Lousiana.

The No. 18 Vols (10-3, 1-1 SEC) are scheduled to play at No. 21 LSU (13-1, 1-1) on Saturday (6 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

LSU and Tennessee are the top two defensive teams in the nation, according to KenPom. The Tigers and Vols are ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in adjusted defensive efficiency, which measures a team's points allowed per 100 possessions adjusted for the opponent.

Tennessee basketball vs. LSU:Scouting report, score prediction

Tennessee has not won at LSU under Barnes. The Vols are 0-3 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in Barnes' six seasons.

Tennessee lost 78-65 last season at LSU. UT lost 82-80 on free throws in the final second in 2019. The Vols fell 92-82 in 2017.

The Vols are 2-5 against the Tigers under Barnes, but have lost three straight.

How to watch:No. 18 Tennessee basketball vs. No. 21 LSU Tigers on TV, live stream

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Charles Barkley makes prediction for national championship

The College Football Playoff national championship between Alabama and Georgia is just a few days away, which means predictions are rolling in. Former Auburn basketball star Charles Barkley made sure to throw his out there this week, too. Barkley appeared on The Next Round on Friday to share his thoughts...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

5 reasons why Georgia will beat Alabama

Alabama continues to make history by repeating it. Georgia wants to make history by breaking it. The Tide pursue their seventh national title in the Nick Saban era — and their 19th overall — Monday in Indianapolis. Kickoff between No. 1 Alabama (13-1) and No. 3 Georgia (13-1) is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
Henry County Daily Herald

Drew Bobo, son of former Georgia quarterback flipped his commitment from Auburn Tigers to Bulldogs

Georgia has clinched a remarkable comeback by signing the best performing lineman Drew Bobo, who is the son of the popular offensive coordinator and Georgia quarterback Mike Bobo. The player Drew Bobo has announced a flip from the Auburn Tigers, as he will be joining the Georgia team. This year, Bobo is said to be the third offensive lineman who has landed on the Georgia team. The team has also confirmed the joining of the lineman to their team.
AUBURN, GA
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Wide Receiver Announces New Home

Former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Xavier Williams announced his new destination after spending time in the transfer portal. Williams will play in the Mountain West for the Utah State Aggies. Williams missed the 2021 season with an undisclosed medical issue. "Ziggy has some medical issues that's keeping him out,"...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Friday’s Jim Harbaugh News

The Jim Harbaugh coaching rumors are starting to heat up – again – and the latest news suggests he’s listening to offers from the NFL. Darrius Clemons, a four-star wide receiver committed to Michigan, received some interesting information from Harbaugh. His father, Larry Clemson, told 247Sports that Harbaugh will “entertain” offers from the NFL.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Tigers#University Of Tennessee#Sec#Kenpom#Nos#Ut
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders sends message after landing another top recruit

Deion Sanders sent a clear message to the rest of the college football world after bringing another top recruit to Jackson State. Kevin Coleman Jr., a four-star recruit considered one of the top ten wide receivers in the 2022 class, announced during Saturday’s All-American Game that he was committing to play for Sanders at Jackson State. Coleman Jr. also had interest from blue-blood programs such as Florida State, Miami, Oregon, and USC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Transfer destination emerging for former Alabama linebacker

Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Detroit Sports Nation

Paul Finebaum has a piece of advice for Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

Ever since Jim Harbaugh was hired to be the head football coach at Michigan, one of his better critics (haters) has been Paul Finebaum. After Michigan easily disposed of Ohio State and then won the Big Ten Championship to advance to the College Football Playoff this season, Finebaum changed his tune a bit and gave Harbaugh the credit he deserved.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Oklahoma transfer wide receiver spotted in Los Angeles

Could Mario Williams follow Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC? Williams’ Instagram story is fueling speculation. It appears Williams is taking a visit to USC after transferring from Oklahoma earlier this week. The Tampa, Florida native certainly got fans talking with this post. Williams’ decision to enter the portal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

677
Followers
682
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy