Tennessee Vols men's basketball vs. LSU Tigers: Live updates, score

Tennessee basketball is headed into a defensive clash in Lousiana.

The No. 18 Vols (10-3, 1-1 SEC) are scheduled to play at No. 21 LSU (13-1, 1-1) on Saturday (6 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

LSU and Tennessee are the top two defensive teams in the nation, according to KenPom. The Tigers and Vols are ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in adjusted defensive efficiency, which measures a team's points allowed per 100 possessions adjusted for the opponent.

Tennessee basketball vs. LSU:Scouting report, score prediction

Tennessee has not won at LSU under Barnes. The Vols are 0-3 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in Barnes' six seasons.

Tennessee lost 78-65 last season at LSU. UT lost 82-80 on free throws in the final second in 2019. The Vols fell 92-82 in 2017.

The Vols are 2-5 against the Tigers under Barnes, but have lost three straight.

How to watch:No. 18 Tennessee basketball vs. No. 21 LSU Tigers on TV, live stream

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.