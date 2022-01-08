ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Police: Fayetteville man shot to death by motorist after jumping onto vehicle

By F.T. Norton, The Fayetteville Observer
 1 day ago
A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon by a motorist after police say he ran into traffic and jumped onto a vehicle.

Jason Walker, 37, died in the 2:18 p.m. shooting in front of his house in the 1600 block of Bingham Drive near Shenandoah Drive.

"The preliminary investigation has revealed (Walker) ran into traffic and jumped on a moving vehicle. The driver of the vehicle shot (Walker) and notified 911," a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department said.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Military & Crime Editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

Comments / 13

shelia bostic
1d ago

REALLY!!! A man lost his life in front of his mother's house, in front of his mother! I live in front of where this happen and did all I could to help this young man. I dont know why he ran out into traffic and hit the mans truck...HIT HIS TRUCK ON A BUSY HIGHWAY!!!! If you felt in danger why not keep going....even if you had to hit him....why would YOU STOP GET OUT OF YOUR TRUCK AND SHOT THIS MAN 4 TIMES IN THE STREET!!!!! REALLY KILLING IS NOT ALWAYS TGE ANSWER!!!

Reply
5
Lisa Ray
1d ago

The driver will be charged. You can’t exit your vehicle and shot someone. It sounds he may have head some mental health issues

Reply
3
Jess Humphrey
1d ago

How could the driver fear for his life, and the other man didn't have a weapon? And my man said the driver must be WHITE!!!

Reply(2)
4
