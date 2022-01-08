Kim Kardashian’s daughter North, 8, praised for ‘dressing better’ than famous mom as star wears ‘awful’ vest

KIM Kardashian’s daughter North was praised by fans for actually "dressing better" than her famous mother as the reality star wore an "awful" vest.

Kim, 41, shared an Instagram post about how "there's nothing more precious than time."

Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North, were walking the pink carpet in a new Instagram post Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim wore a puffer vest and North had on a matching black outfit Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a sweet mother and daughter moment with her followers.

While walking the pink carpet with the 8-year-old, Kim had on a puffy black vest that matched with the rest of her outfit.

The two were also wearing shades on their faces.

In another snap, North tried on a wardrobe that went with her rainbow rocks and a purse with an orange chain.

Kim captioned her post with a random series of emojis.

Fans on Reddit, however, pointed out in the comments section how the little one had a much better fashion sense than her mother.

One said: "North's outfit is better than Kim's," while another harshly wrote that the TV star's "vest is awful."

A third chimed in: "I've no idea why anyone's into the puffer vest look. It's quite hideous."

Another person stated: "Do you think North styled herself? The rainbow socks are fun."

THE CLOSET SPACE

Back in December, North gave fans a peek inside her mother's luxury accessories closet in a TikTok video.

The shelves appeared to be piled high with designer shoes and bags, including a collection of Hermes Birkin and Kelly totes.

North showed off her braces while she was lipsyncing to Bruno Mars' song, Locked Out Of Heaven.

In addition to North, Kim also shares Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with ex Kanye West.

MOVING ON

Julia Fox, 31, and Kanye, 44, were recently spotted together on a dinner date at the Carbone Restaurant in Miami, Florida by TMZ.

The two appeared to be enjoying themselves as they smiled over their candlelit dinner.

The duo also went out on another date together days later as they saw a Broadway show, Slave Play, and ate at Carbone in New York.

Meanwhile, comedian Pete Davidson, 28, has been dating Kanye's ex since he kissed Kim in an Aladdin skit for the NBC variety show in October 2021.

The TV personality seemed to have moved on since she filed for divorce from the rapper back in February 2021.

North had on rainbow socks with her black boots Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim shares four kids with ex Kanye West Credit: Instagram / Kim Kardashian