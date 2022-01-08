ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Analysis: Redistricting not as tough as it was 2 decades ago

By The Associated Press
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19hVpJ_0dgX9ZtS00

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s current congressional redistricting effort is much less contentious than the effort was 20 years ago, when the state dropped from five U.S. House seats to four.

The state lost a seat because the 2000 Census showed Mississippi’s population had grown only slightly the previous decade, while several other states experienced rapid growth.

Three Democrats and two Republicans represented Mississippi in the U.S. House in 2000. Democrats were still in control at the state Capitol, but Republicans were on the rise. That dynamic led to conflict as state legislators tried to draw new federal districts.

There was broad agreement that the two congressional incumbents with the least seniority — Democrat Ronnie Shows and Republican Chip Pickering — would be tossed into a single new district and that some of their territory would be distributed to other districts.

Shows had represented the 4th District, which included southwestern Mississippi, parts of the pine belt stretching over to Jones County and parts of the metro Jackson area.

Lawmakers will unveil redrawn congressional districts on Wednesday

Pickering had represented the 3rd District, stretched from the eastern Jackson suburbs in Rankin County up to the Golden Triangle area of Columbus, Starkville and West Point.

After legislators deadlocked without drawing a new congressional map, the redistricting battle moved to federal court. Judges drew four new districts, putting Pickering and Shows together in a new 3rd District that ran diagonally from the southwest corner of the state, up through parts of the metro Jackson area and into Starkville.

Because the new 3rd District had a relatively low Black voting age population, Republicans had an advantage based on Mississippi’s historical voting trends. Pickering defeated Shows in the 2002 election.

After the 2010 Census, federal judges also tweaked the boundaries of Mississippi’s four congressional districts.

Mississippi was one of three states that lost population between 2010 and 2020, but the population loss was not large enough for Mississippi forfeit another U.S. House seat.

The boundaries of the four current districts must change to account for shifts in where people live. The overarching goal is to have equal population, with about 740,320 people in each district. That means expanding the footprint of the majority-Black 2nd District, which had a significant population loss during the past decade.

Redistricting has long-established standards. Districts are supposed to be compact and contiguous — in other words, not sprawling with weird squiggly shapes. Districts also are supposed to represent communities of interest, and they are not supposed to dilute Black voting power.

The only Black member of Mississippi’s congressional delegation, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, is also the longest-serving current member from the state, having served since he won the 2nd District seat in a 1993 special election.

What’s on the agenda for 2022 Legislative Session

“I already have the largest district. … To grow that district even larger puts a disproportionate burden on it,” Thompson told The Associated Press on Nov. 12.

The 2nd District already has most of Hinds County. Thompson said a simple expansion would be to include the remaining sliver of Hinds County and more of Madison County, which are densely populated. The NAACP also supports this.

However, the Republican-led redistricting committee proposed expanding the 2nd District by adding four sparsely populated counties from the southwestern corner of the state. This would extend the 2nd District almost the whole western border, giving it 40% of the state’s landmass. It would also preserve three majority-white districts that favor Republicans.

During a debate Thursday, Democratic Rep. Robert Johnson of Natchez asked the state House to approve the plan that Thompson and the NAACP want. The Republican-controlled House rejected Johnson’s request and approved the map that gives Thompson four additional counties.

The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to approve the same plan, sending it to the governor.

And, there’s still a possibility that the NAACP or others could ask federal judges to review the redistricting plan, based on arguments that the new map dilutes the power of Black voters to influence the outcome of elections in some or all of the districts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Louisiana judge indicted on tax charges tied to wedding fees

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a New Orleans judge on tax fraud charges. New Orleans 2nd City Court Judge Ernestine Anderson-Trahan was indicted Friday on four federal tax fraud charges for allegedly failing to report income for legal work and officiating weddings, news outlets reported. The indictment said she allegedly […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

Federal judge blocks Alabama execution of Matthew Reeves

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal judge has issued an order effectively blocking the execution of Matthew Reeves, which had been scheduled for Jan. 27. In a 37-page ruling issued on Friday, U.S. District Court Judge R. Austin Huffaker granted Reeves’ motion preventing his execution “by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia.” State officials have […]
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Yazoo City issues mask mandate for public buildings

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City leaders issued a mask mandate for all public buildings amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Yazoo Herald reported the Board of Mayor and Aldermen ordered a mask mandate for public buildings effective immediately to fight the spread of COVID-19. According to the newspaper, students in third through […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors participate in Roll-off Dumpster Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held the annual Roll-off Dumpster Day on Saturday, January 8. Held at the Jackson Metrocenter Mall, neighbors participated to help beautify the Capital City. The event allows the community to dispose of furniture, small appliances, accessories and more. “This event is awesome. I think more people need […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
Government
City
Starkville, MS
City
Columbus, MS
WJTV 12

Doc: Most Mississippi nursing homes have COVID outbreaks

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — There are active COVID-19 outbreaks in 91% of Mississippi’s nursing homes, mostly involving staff, a top health official said Friday, as the omicron variant of the virus continues to surge. There are active outbreaks in 192 of Mississippi’s 211 nursing homes, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said. “The majority of the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

U.S. Army hiring nurses in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army has sent 17 teams of medical professionals across the country to places like New York City, Washington state and Texas to assist local communities in caring for COVID-19 patients. Recognizing burnout is a significant problem with the high number of patients during the pandemic. The Army has sent […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

6,774 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 6,774 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 16 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 6. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 586,547 with 10,527 deaths. Cumulative […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Johnson
Person
Bennie Thompson
WJTV 12

Louisiana teen dead after four-wheeler accident in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana teen died after a four-wheeler accident in Adams County. The Natchez Democrat reported the 15-year-old male died around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8 after the accident on Roxie Road. The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the accident. Adams County Coroner […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson church, organizations team up for vaccination event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson church teamed up with local organizations to get more neighbors vaccinated. M.B. Church on Powers Avenue in Jackson held its second vaccine event on Saturday, January 8. Central Mississippi Health Services and Southern Echo Inc. helped out with vaccine distribution. Boosters were provided, as well. “It’s so important that […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redistricting#State Of Mississippi#Voting Age Population#Ap#U S House#Census#Democrats#Republicans
WJTV 12

Annual Yazoo County Livestock Show to be held on Jan. 22

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual Yazoo County Livestock Show will be held on Saturday, January 22 at 9:00 a.m. The Yazoo Herald reported 30 exhibitors aged 8 to 18 will show 100 animals ranging from lambs, goats, cattle and swine. Exhibitors under 8-years-old will show animals during the Under Eight Showmanship divisions. The […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WJTV 12

Resource Day held for homeless, people in need at Pittman Park

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As we navigate through frigid conditions, many of us have the luxury to be able to stay inside the comfort of our own homes. There are many in the Jackson community who aren’t as fortunate. Those aiming to lessen the stress of the homeless experience came out to provide everything from […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor joins ribbon-cutting ceremony for new gym

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Saturday, January 8 for Xplicit J3 Fitness on County Line Road in Jackson. A co-owner said the the facility is one of the only corporate, minority-owned gyms in Mississippi. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba took part in the ceremony, too. He said Xplicit J3 Fitness is […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Teen dedicated to feeding the homeless in Jackson honored

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – PNH is a rare blood disorder that Abraham Olagbegi was diagnosed with at 12 years old. “My suffering was peaceful, so I just wanted to help somebody else out,” he said. Olagbegi has always been dedicated to feeding the homeless. Upon finding out about his diagnosis, his mother, Miriam, said his […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi man sentenced to over 14 years in prison for drug trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisville man was sentenced more than 14 years in prison for conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, from November 2014 through March of 2018, Tray Beamon, 32, conspired with others to distribute kilogram quantities of methamphetamine from Texas into central Mississippi. During the […]
LOUISVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy