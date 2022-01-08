Column: The Gift of Janus

One of the greatest of all mysteries is the eternal, omnipotent, and omnipresent God voluntarily subjecting Himself to the limitations of time, space, and the flesh. The Second Person of the Godhead, the agent and sustainer of creation, came to live in creation, as one of the creatures. How could we ever understand that? This is certainly a truth to be appreciated rather than understood. God promised in Genesis 3 that the seed of the woman would triumph over Satan. Isaiah 9:6-7 brought the promise into greater focus, “For a child will be born to us, a son will be given to us; And the government will rest on His shoulders; And His name will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Eternal Father, Prince of Peace. There will be no end to the increase of His government or of peace, On the throne of David and over his kingdom, To establish it and to uphold it with justice and righteousness From then on and forevermore.” (NASU) The promised Messiah would be one of us, of our race, the human race, born like us. Chapters seven through twelve of Isaiah are often referred to as “The Book of Immanuel”. These marvelous Immanuel prophecies tell us about God who would be “with us.” God spoke to Joseph in a dream before the birth of Jesus verifying that Isaiah 9:6 was indeed talking about Jesus of Nazareth. Matthew 1:22-23 records the dream, “Now all this took place to fulfill what was spoken by the Lord through the prophet: ‘Behold, the virgin shall be with child and shall bear a son, and they shall call His name Immanuel,’ which translated means, ‘God With Us’.” (NASU)

