ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Aston Villa FA Cup tie is huge for Man Utd’s season because they’re at least two years away from a title challenge

By Harry Redknapp
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WjUvK_0dgX9VMY00

IF THE stories are true, Ralf Rangnick’s first signing at Manchester United should be an industrial tub of Polyfilla.

One month into the job and we’ve got tales of rifts in the dressing room, how some players are not having him, of cliques and splits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8JRG_0dgX9VMY00
Man Utd are bang average right now, SunSport columnist Harry Redknapp thinks Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y4E3A_0dgX9VMY00
Ralf Rangnick has been in the job one month, but there are already tales of dressing room rifts Credit: PA

Well I’d suggest that instead of blaming others and pointing fingers, they should concentrate on getting on with the job because right now United are bang average.

The Red Devils didn’t buy into Jose Mourinho, didn’t buy into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and now we hear they don’t buy into the new fella.

I keep hearing how good these players are... well they should start proving it because they have done precious little of that so far.

It was positive to see skipper Harry Maguire has fronted up and been big enough to admit they have got to show it’s not all talk.

Now the pressure is on the rest of them in that dressing room to back him up because it doesn’t matter how impressive the words are, if you don’t follow them with actions.

If they can do that, then fine. But at the moment you’d have to say the club needs a massive rebuild, and that’s far easier said than done.

You look at what United have done to this point and think the top four is the best they can hope for. And even that is far from certain.

It’s times like these when you really find out what you’ve got in the dressing room.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

We’ve all had it. Back in the day, I’d only been at Tottenham for three weeks and got a call from a reporter saying he’d heard I had lost the dressing room.

We’d won the first game, come back to draw 4-4 at Arsenal, and beaten Liverpool. But I'd bombed out a couple, so I knew who was trying to cause a problem. Now Rangnick is copping it, with people moaning about tactics, his training, that they’re not in the team...

As a manager, when you leave someone out they hate you, their wives hate you, their kids hate you, and it can be a very lonely job.

That’s when you need characters, players ready to take on all the challenge, and you wonder where they are at United.

I’ve taken sides to Old Trafford and, if you conceded early on, you would be thinking ‘my God, this is going to be a long day’. Well no one thinks that any more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpRm8_0dgX9VMY00
Harry Redknapp celebrates on the touchline after Tottenham's dramatic late equaliser in a 4-4 draw at Arsenal in 2008 Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Deh6v_0dgX9VMY00
Steven Gerrard takes his Aston Villa side to Old Trafford in the FA Cup on Monday night Credit: PA

To be honest you’d struggle to find one of the current lot who’d have been a regular in some of the teams under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Even keeper David de Gea — who has been their best player by far — but would you put him in ahead of Edwin van der Sar or Peter Schmeichel before him?

That’s how big the rebuilding job is for Rangnick. That’s why you can’t start blaming a manager who’s only been there five minutes.

Of course United could have a good Cup run, a few decent draws and you’re flying but a serious title challenge? That’s at least two years away, probably longer to be honest.

That’s why tomorrow’s FA Cup game against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa is huge for the rest of their season, which in itself shows how bad things have become.

In the past United would go for the Cup, of course, yet it was always a nice addition to what was usually a title or a Champions League challenge. Often both.

But could anyone be totally cent confident they would beat Villa? I certainly couldn’t say so.

And if those players are looking to blame someone for that, I’d suggest they start with themselves.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Peter Schmeichel
The Independent

Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to stay at Manchester United and help improve the team’s fortunes.The 34-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants in October 2020 and was strongly tipped to leave after just one season, only to agree to stay for a further campaign.There was more speculation about his future heading into the January transfer window but Rangnick told Cavani that he had no intention of letting him leave as Barcelona reportedly eyed a move.Asked if he had told any players they can leave this month following last week’s comments about the veteran striker and Donny...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Gerrard dismisses talk of Man Utd crisis

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has dismissed talk of facing Manchester United as favourites in Sunday's FA Cup tie. Gerrard will take his place in the away dugout at the Theatre of Dreams for the first time as a boss, and is expecting the same rough ride he experienced as a player with Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Gerrard defends Rangnick ahead of Man Utd FA Cup clash

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has defended Manchester United counterpart Ralf Rangnick ahead of Sunday's FA Cup tie. Like United boss Ralf Rangnick, Gerrard took over at Villa when the season was well underway. Gerrard has won half of his eight Premier League fixtures so far. Rangnick, by contrast, has lost one of five – but the manner of the defeat against Bruno Lage's Wolves caused consternation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Aston Villa Fa Cup#Manchester United#The Red Devils#Tottenham#Arsenal
The Independent

Steven Gerrard not underestimating size of Aston Villa’s task in facing Manchester United

Steven Gerrard says Ralf Rangnick needs time to put his stamp on Manchester United and insists Aston Villa are not under-estimating the size of their FA Cup task at Old Trafford.Interim United boss Rangnick has had a turbulent week after a first defeat of his reign to Wolves was followed by reports of dressing room disharmony, with as many as 17 players said to be unhappy.But Villa boss Gerrard is taking no notice of the noise swirling around United, as the former Liverpool midfielder makes his FA Cup managerial bow against a familiar adversary.“I think everyone still respects the fact...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd defender Varane: Exciting to make FA Cup debut

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is keen to make his FA Cup debut tomorrow. United host Aston Villa in the third round on Monday night. "I know it's an important competition and part of the history of the club, and I know it's exciting for fans," Varane told manutd.com. "I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Raphael Varane keen to help Manchester United end five-year trophy drought

Raphael Varane wants to help Manchester United end their five-year wait for a trophy by adding the FA Cup to his medal-laden CV.Already out of the Premier League title race and Carabao Cup the Red Devils only have two remaining routes to silverware this season.United take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 and kick-off their FA Cup campaign at home to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa on Monday.💭 @RaphaelVarane is ready and raring to go ahead of a potential #FACup debut on Monday night! 🏆💪#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 9, 2022Ralf Rangnick’s side can ill afford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
The US Sun

Man Utd ‘line up Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as cheaper transfer alternative to Declan Rice’

MANCHESTER UNITED are interested in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to reports. The Red Devils are desperate to bolster their midfield before next season. Club icon Paul Parker labelled their current set of midfielders as 'relegation standard'. Their primary target is West Ham star Declan Rice. But they know...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Watch entire Cambridge team copy Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration after stunning Newcastle in FA Cup

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S 'Siu' celebration is a well known sight to both Premier League and Champions League opposition. Newcastle themselves have already seen it twice this season after Ronaldo's double on his emotional return to Manchester United, but now Cambridge United have also performed the celebration against the Magpies. It rubbed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
296K+
Followers
4K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy