Bronx, NY

VIDEO: Suspects open fire on parked Lexus at Bronx street corner

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- New video shows two people who slashed a vehicle's tires and fired their gun multiple times in the Bronx earlier this week.

Police said on Jan. 5, just before 7:30 p.m., two people approached a Lexus parked at the corner of Evergreen Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard in Soundview.

The men punctured the vehicle’s tires with an unknown instrument and then fired a gun at it multiple times before they sprinted away. There was no one inside the car, cops said.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or on the Spanish line at 1-888-57-PISTA.

