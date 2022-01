The Middlebury women's swimming and diving team triumphed 154-40 over visiting Colby on Saturday. The Panthers (2-1) return to the deck on Sunday, hosting Bates at 11:00 a.m. Middlebury won both relays of the meet. Isabella Caddeau, Zoe Tray, Maddie McKean and Courtney Gantt secured the top spot in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:49.21. Gantt, McKean and Caddeau joined with Lily Siemasko in the 200 freestyle relay to record a winning time of 1:39.77.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO