ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

There’s an easy way to tell gas prices are about to go up

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7TEg_0dgX8an600

(NEXSTAR) – As gas prices remain high – and are expected to rise even further – you may be looking for ways to save money at the pump. How can you tell if you should fill up on gas now or wait for prices to drop in a few days?

It’s pretty easy to predict when gas prices are about to rise, said GasBuddy’s lead petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan. All you have to do is watch the price of oil.

“That’s a good indicator of where prices may go in the days ahead … simply because oil is the main ingredient in gas,” said De Haan.

What’s the cheapest day of the week to fill up on gas?

If the price of a barrel of crude oil starts to climb, you can expect to see the price of gas follow suit. But the impact isn’t immediate, De Haan said, so you have time to react and fill up your SUV or minivan before prices spike. Just how much time you have varies, but it’s usually about three to five days before oil price changes are reflected in gas prices.

“If the price of oil was to jump $20 a barrel today, [gas] stations may look to pass it along as quick as possible because it’s so significant,” he explained. “But generally it takes a few days for oil prices to pick up steam. Gas stations are probably not able to successfully pass along [oil price increases] for at least a day.”

Other ways to save money at the pump include making sure you’re filling up on the cheapest days of the week and to shop around. Comparing prices between gas stations in your neighborhood can save you money in the long-run.

Here’s when gas prices are expected to peak in 2022

“Prices can vary significantly from block to block,” De Haan said. “You can save $100 or even $200 to $300 over the course of the year if you’re paying attention.”

The average gas price nationwide is about $3.30 a gallon, according to AAA. California has the highest prices in the country with an average of $4.66.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Traffic
State
California State
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
WGN Radio

Meet Alfred, the robot concierge

Alfred was introduced as a way for guests to limit interactions during the pandemic. But room service by robot could also be the answer to the problem of labor shortages plaguing the hotel industry.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Gas Stations#Weather#Nexstar#Aaa#Nexstar Media Inc
WGN Radio

17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here’s how it breaks down in Illinois

(STACKER) — Corporate sites across the U.S are releasing toxins into the surrounding land, air, and water on a regular basis—and often unbeknownst to surrounding communities. After an accidental release from a chemical plant in West Virginia in 1985, Congress passed the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act. The act established the EPA Toxic Release […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WGN Radio

Infant formula recalled nationwide for possible health risks

(WTAJ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for a plant-based infant formula after it was found to have not met nutrition and labeling requirements the product had previously advertised. The agency requested Moor Herbs of Detroit, Michigan to inform any customers who purchased their “Healthy Beauty” Angel Formula to stop […]
DETROIT, MI
WGN Radio

Louisiana woman fired for taking prescribed ADHD medicine, awarded $100k

A Honda dealership in Covington, Louisiana has agreed to pay a former employee $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit accused Honda of Covington of discriminating against an employee for having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and taking […]
COVINGTON, LA
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy