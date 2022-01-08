ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Guest Column: What’s Next For South Carolina Small Businesses?

By Letters
FITSNews
FITSNews
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Small business has been the backbone of the US economy for several hundred years. The titans of today’s economy – Walmart, Amazon, and Apple – all started with an idea and a driven entrepreneur who took a great deal of risk and realized the “American...

www.fitsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FITSNews

South Carolina ‘Republicans’ Must Fix State’s Anti-Competitive Tax Code

The term “economic justice” gets thrown around quite a bit these days … and I am all for it. Not in the way the far left is for it, obviously, but in the sense of leveling the playing field between corporations and small businesses … specifically when it comes to getting government out of the business of market manipulation (a.k.a. crony capitalism).
COLUMBIA, SC
FITSNews

South Carolina Lawmakers Point Fingers At Tommy Pope For ‘Tax Cut Fail’

Over the holidays, I published what I thought would be a forgettable piece on the divergence between North Carolina and South Carolina on the bread-and-butter issues of taxes and spending. To recap: My post detailed how the Tar Heel State is ramping up its tax cuts, while the Palmetto State is ramping up its commitment to mindless government growth, escalating crony capitalism and all manner of command economic disasters.
POLITICS
FITSNews

Letter: Charleston Sea Wall Won’t Solve City’s Sea Rise Problem

The plan for an eight-foot seawall around the Charleston Peninsula (detailed in a January 5, 2022 article in FITSNews), begs for perspective. According to “Unsettled, What Climate Science Tells Us, What it Doesn’t and Why it Matters,” by Steven E. Koonin, sea level at the tip of Manhattan has been rising at an average rate of one foot per century since 1855. If we extrapolate that rate to the Southeastern seacoast, the Atlantic Ocean will return to Blossom Street on the University of South Carolina campus in Columbia in roughly 30,000 years – which is where it was in the mid-Pliocene epoch some 2-3 million years ago. Looked at differently, a child born today in Charleston could experience sea level a foot higher on her 100th birthday.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Business
Columbia, SC
Education
City
Prosperity, SC
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Summerton, SC
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
FITSNews

Murdaugh, Fleming And Bank Stole From Quadriplegic Deaf Man In 2011 Scheme, Attorney Says

Seven years before Alex Murdaugh, his best friend Cory Fleming, and Palmetto State Bank allegedly worked in a scheme to steal millions from Gloria Satterfield’s grieving family, Alex Murdaugh apparently concocted and pursued another plan with his alleged conspirators to steal millions of dollars from a quadriplegic deaf man’s family in 2011, according to attorney Justin Bamberg.
COLUMBIA, SC
FITSNews

Omicron Variant Causes Covid-19 Explosion In South Carolina

In keeping with the record surge reported last week, coronavirus cases in South Carolina exploded over the New Year’s Day weekend – with state health officials reporting staggering increases over the first four days of January thanks to the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy And Society#Personal Income Tax#Covid#Nber#General Assembly
FITSNews

Body Found At Lake Carolina Days After USC-Aiken Student Reported Missing

Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and members of Richland County coroner’s office recovered the body of an unidentified black male at Lake Carolina in northeast Richland County on Tuesday evening. The coroner identified the deceased as a black male, but declined to provide further identification prior to completing a full autopsy.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
FITSNews

PMPED Partners Splitting Amid Murdaugh Investigations, Sources And Documents Say

The more than 100-year-old Hampton County law firm at the center of the Murdaugh Murders Saga appears to be splitting up amid investigations involving the disgraced great-grandson of the firm’s founder, Alex Murdaugh, who stands accused of stealing more than $6.2 million from clients — including a law enforcement officer injured in the line of duty and the family of the woman who helped raised Murdaugh’s sons.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
FITSNews

Pee Dee Watch: South Carolina Senate Race Hits The Airwaves

As Palmetto politicos emerge from their holiday break, a special election to fill a Florence County, South Carolina Senate seat vacated by the death of legislative leader Hugh Leatherman is ramping up. This race has become a classic “outsider versus insider” affair – with a veteran member of the S.C. House of Representatives honoring the legacy of the late liberal politician and a local businessman hoping to provide an alternative to the state’s failed status quo (of which Leatherman was the preeminent architect over the past two decades).
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
FITSNews

North Carolina Is About To Destroy South Carolina Economically

South Carolina’s “Republican-controlled” legislature has spent the last quarter century – and particularly the last decade – dramatically expanding the size and scope of government in the Palmetto State. As budgets have ballooned by billions of dollars, taxpayers have received absolutely nothing back except costlier government failure.
INCOME TAX
FITSNews

South Carolina Lawmaker’s Resignation Takes Colleagues By Surprise

South Carolina state representative Mandy Kimmons resigned her seat in the S.C. House of Representatives on Tuesday evening, according to a post on her Facebook page. “After much thought and prayerful consideration, I have resigned from the South Carolina House of Representatives,” Kimmons wrote. “My resignation letter is posted below. I can never thank you all enough for placing your trust in me. I am forever grateful for all the support! I look forward to serving the community in other ways. God Bless!”
POLITICS
FITSNews

Cleaning Up Alex Murdaugh’s Big Mess: Why His Alleged Victims Will Have To Fight Hard For Justice

After nearly three years of covering the Murdaugh family saga — both professionally and as a private citizen — I am able to say, with some unfortunate authority on the matter, that the best way to keep your brain from curdling out of your ears and onto the floor as you follow the twists and turns of this story is to first accept these basic tenets:
PUBLIC SAFETY
FITSNews

FITSNews

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FITSNews is an independent media outlet covering news, sports and politics across South Carolina.

 https://www.fitsnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy