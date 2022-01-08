Guest Column: What’s Next For South Carolina Small Businesses?

The plan for an eight-foot seawall around the Charleston Peninsula (detailed in a January 5, 2022 article in FITSNews), begs for perspective. According to “Unsettled, What Climate Science Tells Us, What it Doesn’t and Why it Matters,” by Steven E. Koonin, sea level at the tip of Manhattan has been rising at an average rate of one foot per century since 1855. If we extrapolate that rate to the Southeastern seacoast, the Atlantic Ocean will return to Blossom Street on the University of South Carolina campus in Columbia in roughly 30,000 years – which is where it was in the mid-Pliocene epoch some 2-3 million years ago. Looked at differently, a child born today in Charleston could experience sea level a foot higher on her 100th birthday.

