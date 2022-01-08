10 best colleges in Illinois ranked by Niche

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Illinois using rankings from Niche . Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#10. Illinois Institute of Technology (Chicago)
– Acceptance rate: 60% (1190-1400 SAT)
– Net Price: $26,708

#9. Augustana College – Illinois (Rock Island)
– Acceptance rate: 57% (— SAT)
– Net Price: $24,706

#8. Lake Forest College (Lake Forest)
– Acceptance rate: 55% (1020-1240 SAT)
– Net Price: $26,148

#7. Illinois Wesleyan University (Bloomington)
– Acceptance rate: 61% (1120-1320 SAT)
– Net Price: $28,912

#6. DePaul University (Chicago)
– Acceptance rate: 68% (1050-1260 SAT)
– Net Price: $32,022

#5. Moody Bible Institute (Chicago)
– Acceptance rate: 94% (990-1200 SAT)
– Net Price: $16,247

#4. Wheaton College – Illinois (Wheaton)
– Acceptance rate: 85% (1220-1440 SAT)
– Net Price: $28,795

#3. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (Urbana)
– Acceptance rate: 59% (1210-1470 SAT)
– Net Price: $14,660

#2. University of Chicago (Chicago)
– Acceptance rate: 6% (1500-1570 SAT)
– Net Price: $34,719

#1. Northwestern University (Evanston)
– Acceptance rate: 9% (1440-1550 SAT)
– Net Price: $26,196

