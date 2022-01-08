ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Boone, Oklahoma St break loose, beat No. 14 Texas 64-51

By JOHN TRANCHINA - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Keylan Boone came off the bench and scored a career-high...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Ap
heartlandcollegesports.com

COVID Becoming Problem for Oklahoma State, Texas Tech

Oklahoma State and Texas Tech became the latest Big 12 women’s programs to lose non-conference games due to COVID-19, and it’s unclear if it could impact league games. The two programs canceled their remaining non-conference schedule. Oklahoma State was set to play Tulsa on Dec. 28, while Texas Tech was set to play Incarnate Word on Dec. 29.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KULR8

Montana picks up commitment from San Diego State QB transfer

MISSOULA — Montana might have found its quarterback of the immediate future in the transfer portal. The Griz picked up a commitment from Lucas Johnson, a former San Diego State and Georgia Tech quarterback, on Thursday night. The senior has one year of eligibility remaining heading into 2022, which will be his seventh college season because of a medical redshirt and the extra year the NCAA granted because of COVID.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Watch: Oklahoma Gymnast’s Incredible Vault Is Going Viral

The United States has some incredible gymnasts in the college ranks. But one Oklahoma gymnast might have just introduced herself to the country as their next big star. During a competition between Oklahoma and Alabama, Oklahoma’s Katherine Levasseur attempted the vault. With a flawless hop and some brilliant spins in the air, she executed her move with a perfect 10.
SPORTS
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Top Vols Transfer Target Announces College Decision

When Albany edge rusher Jared Verse entered the "unknown" of the transfer portal world on November 30th, he was unsure what to expect. Shortly after waking up the following morning, he had over 30 missed calls, 60-plus missed texts, and too-many social media notifications to count. He knew then his world was about to flip upside down.
NFL
NJ.com

How UConn’s Kimani Young enabled Huskies to beat out Seton Hall (and other schools) in key recruiting battles

When UConn visits No. 24 Seton Hall at noon on Saturday in a key Big East battle, there will be four products of The Patrick School involved in the game -- two on each team. The Pirates feature a pair of graduate student guards who played high school ball under coach Chris Chavannes at The Patrick School in Bryce Aiken and Jamir Harris. UConn, meantime, has a pair of big men who played at the Hillside school in sophomore Adama Sanogo and freshman Samson Johnson.
HILLSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

Pearson’s buzzer-beater caps Irvington comeback past Newark Tech - Boys basketball

Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
IRVINGTON, NJ
racinecountyeye.com

Milwaukee Messmer escapes Milwaukee South Division 51-46

Milwaukee Messmer posted a tight 51-46 win over Milwaukee South Division on January 7 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy