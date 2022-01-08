ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Hadid Goes Sporty Chic in a White Stretch Long-Sleeve Shirt, Black Stretch Pants and White Sneakers

By Jacorey Moon
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PabLS_0dgX7tzm00

Bella Hadid makes athleisure look so breezy and chic.

The model was spotted while out and about with her friend Hailey Bieber in Los Angeles today. For the ensemble, Hadid wore a white stretch-fit long-sleeve shirt paired with black stretch pants that definitely gave off a sporty, on-the-go appearance. She accessorized the outfit with gold rings and sleek small rectangular sunglasses. She also pulled white crew socks over the bottoms of her pants.

When it came down to footwear, Hadid donned a pair of all-white sneakers that helped to complete her look while playing with the black and white color palette she chose to wear.

Hadid is known for her trendy casual sartorial aesthetic that marries being comfortable with fashion-forward. On her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing baggy pants, effective athleisure, edgy dresses, dashing outerwear and printed separates that offer the model a range of options that live in the realms of being practical or whimsical. Hadid also has an affinity for slouchy jeans and fun bodysuits. On the footwear front, she usually opts for boots, sandals, pumps and sneakers that help Hadid seal the deal when it comes to her getups.

When Hadid graces red carpets, she has a penchant for wearing beautiful creations from brands like Schiaparelli, Lanvin, Jean Paul Gaultier, Nensi Dojaka and Roberto Cavalli.

Bella is well-versed in the fashion industry and has starred in campaigns for popular luxury houses like Balmain, Versace, Marc Jacobs , Jacquemus, DKNY and Fendi.

Click through the gallery to see Bella Hadid’s street style evolution.

