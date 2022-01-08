ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Natural immunity added to Indiana vaccine exemption bill

WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SqBZw_0dgX7s7300

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Indiana lawmakers have advanced a proposal that would severely limit workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

They argue that it’s time to rely on personal responsibility and protections such as natural immunity. The Republican-dominated Indiana House could debate approving the business vaccine mandate limitations next week after a committee endorsed the bill in a 7-4 vote Thursday.

The House action comes even though Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP Senate leaders have opposed the bill as wrongly interfering in the decisions of private businesses.

The committee approved changes making anyone fired for not getting a COVID-19 vaccination eligible for unemployment benefits.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 25

working class
1d ago

Glad to see this but it’s still everyone’s choice to get it or not. Nobody controls anyone else’s body. And if you are one that feels unvaccinated ppl are putting you in danger social distance yourself

Reply(3)
17
Better to laugh
1d ago

I have a great idea 💡, let's give the people there choice to get a shot or don't, wear a mask or not. Keep the politics out of it and worry about other things. Let's legalize pot and generate some serious cash for the state. Let's roll a big fatty and chill....

Reply(1)
14
Bonnie Bevan
14h ago

Thanks, I appreciate your support of personal rights. One is a woman’s right to determining whether to have a baby. However preventing the spread sometimes deadly infectious disease that has stymied our economy effects anyone you are around so the common good requires you to be vaccinated. I support mandates for vaccination. And gun control. If it’s not just you who is affected the common good must be protected.

Reply(1)
3
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky lawmakers send redistricting bills to governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have wrapped up redistricting work during a rare Saturday session. They passed bills to redraw congressional and legislative maps that now will be scrutinized by Gov. Andy Beshear. The measures overwhelmingly cleared the Republican-dominated legislature. That signals the new boundaries are poised to become law even if the Democratic […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana Senate bill sparks debate over school curriculum

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers on Wednesday began debate on a Republican-backed bill that would require all school curricula to be posted online for parental review and ban schools’ ability to implement concepts like critical race theory. The proposal, which bill author Sen. Scott Baldwin maintained is intended to prevent certain “discriminatory concepts” from being […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Senate passes bill shifting key school governance decisions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate has passed a top-priority bill to shift key school governance decisions to superintendents and away from school-based decision-making councils. The legislation would give school superintendents the authority to choose curriculum. That’s become an increasingly contentious issue in some school districts across the country. Also under the bill, the […]
FRANKFORT, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Several accused in Indiana school fraud want suit dismissed

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Several people and companies linked with two now-closed Indiana online charter schools have asked a judge to dismiss claims against them in a lawsuit alleging a fraud scheme that cost the state more than $150 million. The lawsuit filed by the state attorney general’s office in July accused Indiana Virtual School […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky lawmakers plan to fast track tornado-recovery aid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — House Speaker David Osborne says Kentucky lawmakers will take up tornado-recovery legislation Monday. He says the goal is to accelerate an initial round of assistance. Legislation introduced Saturday proposes $200 million of aid in response to the storms that devastated several Kentucky communities last month, killing 77 people. Osborne says the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here’s how it breaks down in Illinois

(STACKER) — Corporate sites across the U.S are releasing toxins into the surrounding land, air, and water on a regular basis—and often unbeknownst to surrounding communities. After an accidental release from a chemical plant in West Virginia in 1985, Congress passed the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act. The act established the EPA Toxic Release […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana lawmakers eye returning to more prison sentences

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A big jump in Indiana county jail overcrowding has state lawmakers looking to partially roll back a nearly decade-old criminal sentencing overhaul and let judges send more people convicted of low-level felonies into state prisons. An Indiana House committee voted this past week in favor of a proposal dropping the state’s requirement […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
WEHT/WTVW

Congressman Guthrie witnesses border crisis firsthand

EL PASO, Texas. (WEHT) — Earlier this month, Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie traveled to the Southern Border to see the border crisis firsthand and speak to law enforcement personnel on the ground about border security and drug smuggling across the border. He conducted the tour with Texas Congressman Michael C. Burgess. “We are losing our […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Republican#Indiana House#Gop#Senate#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Chicago’s COVID-19 fight with teachers hangs over a 2nd week

CHICAGO (AP) — Talks between Chicago school leaders and the teachers’ union resumed Sunday amid a standoff over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety measures that canceled three days of classes and loomed over the start of another week in the nation’s third-largest district. Disputed issues included testing and metrics to close schools. The Chicago […]
CHICAGO, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year’s insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington and create a dangerous situation. The documents, obtained by The Associated […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WEHT/WTVW

Veteran-owned, firefighter founded business looks to expand to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indianapolis-based junk removal company is planning to expand to Evansville over the next two-three years, officials say. Along with Evansville, officials say the business plans to expand to South Bend, northwest Indiana and Terre Haute. According to the Fire Dawgs’ website, their business is veteran owned and founded by firefighters. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

Social workers’ field safety remains concern after killing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials are seeking answers after the killing last week of a state child welfare worker during a home visit — the second such tragedy to occur in less than five years. Deidre Silas, an investigator with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, was stabbed to death last Tuesday when she […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WEHT/WTVW

KY tornado victims given more time to apply for DUA benefits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Storm victims in 16 Kentucky counties now have until Jan. 28 to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance announced Friday. Officials say the U.S. Department of Labor gave approval to extend the deadline for individuals impacted by the storms that occurred overnight on Dec. 10 to […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

200,000 new COVID cases confirmed in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 201,428 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state. Health officials add that 444 Illinoisans have died from the coronavirus since the end of 2021. IDPH currently reports a total of 2,382,437 cases, including 28,361 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.  They […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy