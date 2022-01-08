ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Three things to know about Madison Chock and Evan Bates in the US Figure Skating Championships

By Mikey DiLullo, Nashville Tennessean
 1 day ago
Madison Chock and Evan Bates will be competing in ice dancing at the US Figure Skating Championships in Nashville from Jan. 3-9. Here's what to know about them:

They're dating

Chock and Bates have been partners since 2011. Six years later, they began their relationship off the ice. The two have been dating since 2017.

GENTRY ESTES:As Nashville's U.S. Figure Skating Championships fail to fend off COVID-19, who isn't sick of this?

National Championship experience

The pair has won two gold medals at the U.S. Championships. The first came in 2015, when they finished first in both the short program and the free skate on their way to their first gold. Five years later, after finishing first in the rhythm dance and the free dance, Chock and Bates won their second gold medal.

Olympic experience

Chock and Bates have qualified for the Olympics three times in their careers. The first came in 2014 in Sochi, where the two finished eighth. In 2018, they would qualify again, finishing ninth in Pyeongchang. Following their third place finish at the 2021 World Championships, they qualified for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

