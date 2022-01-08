ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Police: Pennsylvania man vandalized North Carolina city hall

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A Pennsylvania man has been arrested for writing graffiti and for breaking windows at a North Carolina city hall which is on the National Register of Historic Places, police said Friday.

Reece Sebastian Jaksec, 22, was arrested on Thursday on several charges, including damage to real property and placing and exhibit with intent to intimidate, according to a news release from the Asheville Police Department.

Police said Jaksec wrote graffiti with profanity on the side of a city building on Dec. 11. On Dec. 31, he threw rocks which damaged windows at Asheville City Hall.

Jaksec and several other had been banned from all Asheville city parks after being charged with trespassing and resisting arrest during a protest event on Christmas Day, police said.

On its web page, the National Park Service describes Asheville City Hall as “a colorful, massive and eclectic Art Deco masterpiece.” It was completed in 1928.

