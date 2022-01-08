21-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed Inside His Elmhurst Home: NYPD

iStock

An Elmhurst man was stabbed to death inside his home Friday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to a 911 call at around 2:30 p.m. and discovered Sean Sarker, 21, with stab wounds to his neck and shoulder at his 44-15 74th St. home.

He was transported to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and charges are pending. According to multiple reports the suspect is Sarker’s brother.