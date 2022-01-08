ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterhaven, CA

Rotary Clubs of Imperial Valley celebrate 100 years of service locally

By Luis Lopez
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 1 day ago
Clubs commemorated occasion by welcoming Rotary International President Shaker Mahta - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Rotary Clubs of Imperial Valley came together Saturday for a special event. The clubs celebrated over 100 years of existence.

The celebration began on Friday with different events featuring club members.

Perhaps the club’s biggest part of the celebration however, was getting to welcome Rotary International President Shaker Mahta.

He says says that now, more than ever, people need to come together for causes like the Rotary Clubs.

“It’s human instinct. People want to help others, and probably no better time in history than now." Mahta shared. "People understand that people need to stand by each other."

The Rotary Clubs help out various causes in their communities, with things like water sanitation and other charitable causes.

