A driver reported a case of road rage at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 13. The man said the incident began on Laurel Road near Pearl Road when another driver began driving closely behind him, weaving in and out of lanes and at one point getting out of his car and yelling at him. The victim drove to the Brunswick Police Department, with the suspect following behind him and then driving over a curb and damaging grass at City Hall when he realized where they had arrived. Police had no further information at the time of the report, but reports did indicate the suspect faces menacing, reckless operation, disorderly conduct and other charges.

BRUNSWICK, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO