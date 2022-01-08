Mosley's Hejke breaks county wins record, sets sights on bigger goals

LYNN HAVEN — Heading into the season, neither Nick Hejke nor his coach Jeff Skipper thought it would take very long for the Mosley senior to lay claim to the title of winningest wrestler in Bay County history.

The reigning News Herald County Wrestler of the Year finished his junior year just eight wins shy of former Arnold wrestler Richie McClanahan's record of 242. Hejke notched seven victories at the Dolphins' first tournament of the season, Border Wars at South Walton, to get his career total up to 241.

It seemed an inevitablity that Hejke would get the record the following weekend at the Capital City Classic, though an injury postponed his date with history and sidelined Hejke for a month.

Hejke tied the record in his return on Wednesday with a 15-0 technical fall victory over Pace's Jordan Baxter at the District 1-2A Duals in Gulf Breeze, but the Dolphins' lost their match and with it the opportunity for Hejke to get the record outright.

Perhaps it worked out for the best for Hejke, who got the chance to make history in front of the home crowd at the Panhandle Championships at Mosley High School. He needed just 1:09 of the first period of his match against Wewahitchka's Conner Roberts to earn career win No. 243 by fall and put his name into the history books of Bay County wrestling.

"It's surreal," Hejke said moments after his win. "That's a kid I wrestled a month ago before I had my injury so I knew what to expect going into it, but no matter what I'm always nervous going into a match. I could be wrestling the No. 1 kid in the nation or someone who just started, but I will always be nervous.

"It's surreal, though. I feel like I'm leaving my own legacy behind, but at the same time I don't want to be defined by this moment. I want to be known as a kid who's good in the classroom, good on the mat, good to the people around him. I don't want to be known just as the kid who broke that one county record."

Hejke still has plenty of time to add on to his legacy as he seeks out what has eluded him thus far: a state championship. He took a fifth-place finish in last year's 2A tournament in Kissimmee and is eager to return and take another run at this year's tourney in late February.

As much pride of Hejke takes in setting the county record, he said that nothing would compare with ending his high school career with a state title.

"I'm definitely trying to make it to the top of the podium," Hejke said. "This is just one little milestone, but at the end of the day when you start getting toward (state competition) that's when it really counts. I want to be at the top of that podium, that's my end goal. I wouldn't mind if I never had this record and didn't win another single match until I got to the state tournament as long as I won (state), that would make me even happier."

There's plenty of time for Hejke to focus on his bigger ambitions, but Friday was a time for Hejke, his coaches, and his teammates, to appreciate the setting of a new standard for Bay County wrestling.

"It's amazing for the program, it's something that every wrestler wants to do," Skipper said. "The cool thing about Nick is he's a humble guy. It really wasn't until after the season began that we started talking about how close the record was. It's really cool as a coach to be a part of it, but this guy has had a lot of coaches over the years who have helped him and contributed to this.

"But it's amazing to watch someone as passionate as he is and know that every record is there to be broken. Hopefully there's a kid out there now that sees this and says my goal is to break Nick's record one day and has that in their mind."

For Hejke, the record is a product of over a decade's worth of hard work that started when he took up the sport at the age of 5. When he finished Friday's first match and got his hand raised, Hejke said it made him appreciate all of the steps and sacrifices along the way that got him there.

"All those times I was lifting weights instead of going out with friends or maybe not staying up late going to a sleepover when I was little or going to bed early to get enough hours of sleep to be my best," Hejke said. "Knowing that this is kind of showing for all the sacrifices I made, it feels great inside. Over a decade now of dedicating myself to the sport, that I have something to show for it in the record books feels great."