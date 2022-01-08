ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

No. 21 LSU Tigers basketball vs. No. 18 Tennessee Vols: Live updates, score

By Tim Buckley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kvAAE_0dgX6rC700

BATON ROUGE – LSU basketball plays its second SEC home game coming off a big win in its first.

No. 21 LSU (13-1, 1-1) faces No. 18 Tennessee (10-3, 1-1) on Saturday (5 p.m. CT, ESPN2) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers beat the Volunteers in their only matchup last season, winning 78-65 on Feb. 13 in Baton Rouge.

LSU is coming off a 65-60 win over No. 13 Kentucky in its SEC home opener Tuesday.

WILL WADE AFTER KENTUCKY WIN:'We should have high expectations'

Tennessee opened league play with an 68-73 loss at now-No. 20 Alabama on Dec. 29, then beat Ole Miss 66-60 on Wednesday at home.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children

NEW YORK (AP) — A malfunctioning space heater sparked a fire that filled a high-rise Bronx apartment building with thick smoke Sunday morning, killing 19 people including nine children in New York City’s deadliest blaze in three decades. Trapped residents broke windows for air and stuffed wet towels...
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Russia, US hold working dinner to open Geneva talks

GENEVA (AP) — A top Russian diplomat predicted “difficult” talks with the United States this week after attending a working dinner with U.S. officials in Geneva on Sunday as part of the kickoff to a string of meetings in three European cities this week, with ties at a low over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
State
Alabama State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Basketball
City
Baton Rouge, LA
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Maravich
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

629
Followers
534
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy