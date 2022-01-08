No. 21 LSU Tigers basketball vs. No. 18 Tennessee Vols: Live updates, score

BATON ROUGE – LSU basketball plays its second SEC home game coming off a big win in its first.

No. 21 LSU (13-1, 1-1) faces No. 18 Tennessee (10-3, 1-1) on Saturday (5 p.m. CT, ESPN2) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers beat the Volunteers in their only matchup last season, winning 78-65 on Feb. 13 in Baton Rouge.

LSU is coming off a 65-60 win over No. 13 Kentucky in its SEC home opener Tuesday.

WILL WADE AFTER KENTUCKY WIN:'We should have high expectations'

Tennessee opened league play with an 68-73 loss at now-No. 20 Alabama on Dec. 29, then beat Ole Miss 66-60 on Wednesday at home.