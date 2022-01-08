Scouting report: What can injury-riddled Tigers expect vs. Cincinnati

Next game: vs. Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 9 at FedExForum. TV: ABC / Radio: 98.9.

Both Memphis and Cincinnati will go into Sunday’s nationally televised conference tilt coming off significant wins.

The Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak to Tulsa, while Cincinnati earned its first AAC win with a blowout over SMU.

The difference between the teams, however, is one being much healthier than the other.

On Friday, coach Penny Hardaway revealed that DeAndre Williams (back), Jalen Duren (hip), Landers Nolley II (neck) and Emoni Bates (finger) all would be game-time decisions.

Scouting and predicting the outcome of the game changes greatly with each player Memphis doesn’t have. Hardaway said he was hopeful all could play, so that points to at least some being available.

But for now, let’s assume the Tigers will be missing some significant contributors. Here’s what to look for:

A defense without Duren and/or Williams

Having one or both of their talented bigs would be huge for the Tigers. In the one game the two missed, against Tulane, the Green Wave shot 55% from the field and scored 85 points. Both of those numbers were season highs for opponents.

Without those two Memphis loses both of its rim protectors. Not to mention Duren’s and Williams’ ability to switch onto perimeter players. That allows Memphis to execute the entirety of its defensive scheme. As we stated in the Tigers notebook, when Memphis holds opponents under 43% from the field it usually ends in a Tigers’ win.

Having at least one of those two available would help Memphis achieve that number.

Cincy’s guard play

The Bearcats are led by guards David DeJulius and Jeremiah Davenport. DeJulius in particular was the key in the Bearcats win over SMU with 22 points. He leads the team with 12.8 points per game, while Davenport is just behind at 12.5

“They have multiple scorers. They have guys that can do it on three levels. DeJulius is a guy that did not play against us last year, he came out last night really hot,” Hardaway said.

“Davenport is kind of the most improved, he was the defensive guy for the first couple of years, now he’s an offensive guy,” Hardaway added.

He also mentioned Mika Adams-Woods, who chipped in 17 against the Mustangs, as another option to contend with. The Tigers will need a big night from their guards to potentially keep pace.

Bearcats led by defense

Especially with the Tigers’ injury issues, points could come at a premium on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati is 21st in opponent points per game and fifth nationally in effective field goal percentage per TeamRankings.com

First-year head coach Wes Miller has the Bearcats defending at a high level and have allowed just two teams to score 70 or more points. Both ended up as losses as well. Once again availability will play a huge role on if Memphis can hit that number.

It’s a task that would certainly be easier with a Nolley, Bates or Duren.

Another big night needed from Quinones

Going off Hardaway’s words, the only Tigers not dealing with any injuries are Tyler Harris, Lester Quinones, Earl Timberlake, Josh Minott and Malcolm Dandridge.

Someone from this five is going to have to have big game and Quinones could be the prime candidate. The junior guard hit three timely 3-pointers in the narrow win over Tulsa.

Quinones has scored 15 points or more just once this season but should get the opportunities and touches to produce that and then some on Sunday.

Foul trouble

Foul trouble was part of the reason Tulsa was able to get back in the game with Minott and Dandridge both fouling out after Williams hurt his back.

If the Tigers only have a handful of players available and just two forwards then it’ll be crucial for both to stay on the floor. We know how productive Minott has been given with his minutes, but Dandridge has been producing the last few games as well.

The Bearcats are guard oriented but have the size on the block to exploit an all guard lineup for Memphis.