Wind Chill Advisory issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 14 to 22 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. Wind chills down to 40 below. * WHERE...Skagway and the Klondike Highway. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM AKST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, It will expire at midnight and be included in the winter storm warning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO