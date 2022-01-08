ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-08 12:55:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-09 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Conecuh, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 15:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 16:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Conecuh; Monroe The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Monroe County in south central Alabama Central Conecuh County in south central Alabama * Until 415 PM CST. * At 349 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Monroeville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Monroe and central Conecuh Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CONECUH COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 16:46:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 17:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pike A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CST FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIKE COUNTY At 446 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Troy Municipal Airport, or 8 miles north of Troy, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Linwood, Sandfield and Orion. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
PIKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coffee by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 18:19:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coffee The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Coffee County in southeastern Alabama * Until 700 PM CST. * At 619 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brantley, or 10 miles south of Luverne, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Elba, Fort Rucker, Lee, Pine Level, Java, Chestnut Grove, Mixons Crossroads, Victoria, Frisco, Eanon, Lowry Mill, Wilkinstown, Zoar, Camp Humming Hills, Newby, Wise Mill, Roeton, Tabernacle, Clowers Crossroads and Arcus. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Houghton, Keweenaw, Ontonagon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 14:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, please slow down and exercise caution. Keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Houghton; Keweenaw; Ontonagon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow and considerable blowing snow. Expect total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches by midday Monday. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph today. * WHERE...Ontonagon, Northern Houghton and Keweenaw Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on very hazardous driving conditions. Considerable blowing snow could reduce visibility briefly to near zero at times. Wind chills dropping into the 20 to 25 below zero range tonight into Monday morning could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 13:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for southwestern Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for southwestern Alabama. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Washington County in southwestern Alabama Central Clarke County in southwestern Alabama * Until 245 PM CST. * At 157 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Saint Stephens, or 7 miles east of Chatom, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jackson, Chatom, Saint Stephens, Leroy and Whatley. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sussex, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 16:31:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sussex; Warren Light rain continues to spread into portions of the Lehigh Valley, northern New Jersey, and the southern Poconos. With temperatures hovering at or just above freezing, some patchy freezing rain is possible into this evening, resulting in slick or icy spots, mainly on untreated roads. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Kleberg Islands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Nueces and northeastern Kleberg Counties through 400 PM CST At 332 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Malaquite Beach, or 18 miles south of Corpus Christi, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Malaquite Beach and Chapman Ranch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Kalkaska by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 22:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Kalkaska; Montmorency; Otsego; Presque Isle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will lead to areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning commute.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Peach, Twiggs, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Houston; Peach; Twiggs; Wilkinson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wilkinson, Twiggs, Peach and central Houston Counties through 715 PM EST At 643 PM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Coopers to Powerville, and moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Perry, Fort Valley, Jeffersonville, Irwinton, Warner Robins, Centerville, Byron, Gordon, Ivey, McIntyre, Toomsboro, Danville, Allentown, Robins Air Force Base, Marion, Tarversville, Meadowdale, Houston Lake, Nicklesville and District Path. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Bullock, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 14:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 18:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for southeastern Alabama. Target Area: Barbour; Bullock; Pike A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pike, southern Bullock and northwestern Barbour Counties through 615 PM CST At 529 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Linwood, or 12 miles northeast of Troy, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Troy, Midway, Clayton, Pickett, Aberfoil, Barbour County Public Lake Dam, Beans Crossroads, Linwood, Boot Hill, Tanyard, Clayton Municipal Airport, Perote, Josie, Sandfield and Mount Andrew. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
#Freezing Rain#Akst#The Wind Chill Advisory
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Nueces, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief downpours and frequent lightning are also likely with this storm. If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Nueces; Nueces Islands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Nueces County through 245 PM CST At 219 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, or near Corpus Christi, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, Flour Bluff, Packery Channel, Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, Bay Area Medical Center, Waldron Field, Mustang Island State Park and Corpus Christi Naval Air Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
NUECES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Dooly, Houston, Pulaski, Twiggs, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 19:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bleckley; Dooly; Houston; Pulaski; Twiggs; Wilkinson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Laurens, south central Wilkinson, northwestern Dodge, Pulaski, southern Twiggs, northeastern Dooly, Bleckley and Houston Counties through 800 PM EST At 715 PM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from 6 miles north of Danville to near Henderson, and moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Dublin, Perry, Cochran, Hawkinsville, Unadilla, East Dublin, Chester, Dexter, Dudley, Cadwell, Rentz, Danville, Montrose, Allentown, Hayneville, Houston Lake, Mobley Crossing, Rockledge, Mock Springs and District Path. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 19:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 20:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Sumter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Sumter County through 815 PM EST At 749 PM EST, a strong thunderstorm was over Dumas, or near Preston, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Americus, Plains, Leslie, De Soto, Desoto, Cobb, Sumter, Lamar, Croxton Crossroads, New Era, Huntington, Friendship, Maddox and Methvins. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MONDAY TO 3 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northern, central and northeast Vermont and Saint Lawrence Valley in northern New York. * WHEN...From 7 PM Monday to 3 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chill values will occur between 2 AM and 11 AM on Tuesday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Jenkins, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Bulloch; Jenkins; Screven STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SCREVEN, BULLOCH, JENKINS AND ALLENDALE COUNTIES At 807 PM EST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Waynesboro to 6 miles north of Midville to 8 miles south of Wadley, and moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Millen, Butts, Portal, Hiltonia, Rocky Ford, Perkins, Emmalane and Martin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 14 to 22 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. Wind chills down to 40 below. * WHERE...Skagway and the Klondike Highway. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM AKST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, It will expire at midnight and be included in the winter storm warning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

ENVIRONMENT

