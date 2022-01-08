ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon-Oregon State men's basketball game rescheduled

By Chris Hansen, Register-Guard
 1 day ago
Oregon appears ready to come out of COVID-19 protocol.

The Ducks have rescheduled their men's basketball game against Oregon State for 7 p.m. Monday at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.

The game will be on the Pac-12 Networks.

The teams were scheduled to play Saturday night but COVID issues at Oregon caused it to postpone a pair of games last week.

The Ducks (8-6, 1-2 Pac-12) have played just once since Dec. 21 thanks to a holiday break and three postponements, which also included the home against Colorado on Dec. 30 and the subsequent rescheduled game against the Buffaloes on Jan. 3.

That game hasn't been given a new date yet.

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com.

