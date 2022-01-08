ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Casting Call: Athletes, Stand-Ins & A Mom and Daughter Needed this week

By Casting Call With Greg Clarkson
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lrqNT_0dgX6jNX00

PLEASE…Carefully Read All The Info Below Before Submitting For These Projects.

* NOTE From CATRETT CASTING
There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Multiple Covid-19 Testing which are paid for by production.

Catrett Casting
“Landscape With Invisible Hand” (Film)
(YOUNG ATHLETES CASTING)
* Seeking: Should resemble a young HS or College Athlete - but won't do athletic things.
* MUST LOOK LIKE AN ATHLETE.
* Should be available Feb. 10 and/or March 14th thru March 17th .
* Open availability is not needed, just general availability during that time .
* Casting Ages: 18 to 23 Any Ethnicity to portray a group of friends.
* MUST be willing to have a Clean-Shaven Face.
* All talent will have a Mandatory Rapid Test
* Testing Pay = $50 for all Pre-Work date tests
* How To Submit: Please email us this information: Name, Age, Exact Ht, & Exact Wt, Contact info, Confirm willingness to shave & a minimum of 3 photos (Head, Waist Up, Full body)
* Put “LWIH - YOUNG ATHLETES” in the subject line
* Submit Email To: Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* NOTE from HYLTON CASTING
There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Covid-19 Testing which is paid for by production.

Hylton Casting
“P-VALLEY” (TV-S2)
(ASIANS - FEATURED ROLE!!!)
* Seeking: 20 Asian Men & Women for "Featured Role" 18yrs & Older
* Mandatory Covid-19 Test: TBA (Testing Bump:$30.00)
* Shoots: 1 Specific Date (TBA) in January
* Please visit the following link for more information and to submit:
https://hyltoncasting.com/pvs2specialty12022/

* NOTE from EXTRAS CASTING ATLANTA
There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Multiple Covid-19 Testing which are paid for by production.

Extras Casting Atlanta
“Major TV Project”
(FAMILY)
* A Real Family - Any Ethnicity: Mom, Dad & 2 Kids (6-12yrs range)
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” (See Link Below)
* Ideally a family that is Fully Vaccinated for a specific role.
* Submit : A couple recent pictures (Waist Up & Full Body)
* Also Include: Names / Age of Parents & Kids / All Contact Info
* Finally: Your Vaccination Status --- Please answer: Yes Vaccinated or Not Vaccinated
* Shoots: Likely January 24th
* Put “1 DAY FAMILY” in the subject line
* Submit All Your Info To: ExtrasCastingTV@gmail.com

Extras Casting Atlanta
“Major TV Project”
(Cool Mother & Daughter Scene)
* A Real "Mother & Daughter" of Any Ethnicity (daughter 6-12yrs range)
* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” (See Link Below)
* BOTH Mom & Daughter should be Fully Vaccinated for a specific role
* Submit: A couple recent pictures of BOTH of you (Waist Up & Full Body)
* Also Include: Names / Daughter's Age / ALL Clothing Sizes / Contact Info
* Finally: Your Vaccination Status --- Please answer: Yes Vaccinated or Not Vaccinated
* Shoots: January 27th & 28th
* Put “MOM & DAUGHTER” in the subject line
* Submit All Your Info To: ExtrasCastingTV2022@gmail.com

Extras Casting Atlanta
“Upcoming Projects”
(VACCINATED PEOPLE - ONGOING NEED)
* VACCINATED Men & Women of All Ethnicities for Multiple Roles.
18yrs & Older
* Submit: A couple recent pictures (Waist Up & Full Body)
* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info
* Finally: Your Vaccination Status --- Please answer: Yes Vaccinated or Not Vaccinated
* Shoot Dates: TBA
* Put “VACCINATED” in the subject line
* Submit All Your Info To: ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com

*NOTE from CASTING TAYLORMADE
There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that Background talent must follow accordingly (ie: Multiple Covid-19 Testing, Possible Quarantining before your Fitting and Filming date… COVID-19 testing is paid for & provided by production.

Casting TaylorMade
“STRANGER THINGS” (S4)
(ASIAN MALE STAND-IN - PAYS MORE $$$)
* Asian Male Ht. 5'7 -5'9 // 18yrs & Older
* Mandatory Covid Testing & Rate: $20/2hrs each time you come in to test.
(Excluding rapid testing on filming dates)
* Shoots: Jan. 24th - Feb. 5th (MUST have open availability)
* To Submit: https://castingtaylormade.com/adult-casting-call-18100yrs

Casting TaylorMade
“STRANGER THINGS” (S4)
(SHORTER BLACK STAND-IN - PAYS MORE $$$)
* Shorter Black Males & Females Ht. 4'8 -5'2 // 18yrs & Older
* Mandatory Covid Testing & Rate: $20/2hrs each time you come in to test.
(Excluding rapid testing on filming dates)
* Shoots: Jan. 24th - Feb. 5th (MUST have open availability)
* To Submit: https://castingtaylormade.com/adult-casting-call-18100yrs

Casting TaylorMade
“STRANGER THINGS” (S4)
(SHORTER ETHNIC STAND-IN - PAYS MORE $$$)
* Short Hispanic, Mid.Eastern or Similar look Men/Women Ht. 3'7 -3'9 // 18yrs & Older
* Mandatory Covid Testing & Rate: $20/2hrs each time you come in to test.
(Excluding rapid testing on filming dates)
* Shoots: Jan. 24th - Feb. 5th (MUST have open availability)
* To Submit: https://castingtaylormade.com/adult-casting-call-18100yrs

Casting TaylorMade
“STRANGER THINGS” (S4)
(ETHNIC FEMALE STAND-IN - PAYS MORE $$$)
* Hispanic, Mid.Eastern or Similar look Female Ht. 5'1 -5'3 // 18yrs & Older
* Mandatory Covid Testing & Rate: $20/2hrs each time you come in to test.
(Excluding rapid testing on filming dates)
* Shoots: Jan. 24th - Feb. 5th (MUST have open availability)
* To Submit: https://castingtaylormade.com/adult-casting-call-18100yrs

FILM INDUSTRY & VOICEOVER INFO

BEHIND THE CAMERA: “Film & TV Industry Jobs”
* Visit: www.georgia.org
* Go to Menu (top of page)
* Then hit Industries
* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment
* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production
* Scroll Down & Click On: Industry Jobs & Classes
* Click On: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs)

“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number. To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

“VOICEOVERS”
1. BILL CELLER
* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.
* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com
* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com
2. ATLANTA VOICEOVER STUDIO
* Auditions / Demos / Recordings / Workshops / Classes / Resources
* For more information, please visit: AtlantaVoiceoverStudio.com
* Hunter Bradley / ADMIN@ATLANTAVOICEOVERSTUDIO.COM

How To Submit Yourself, or Your Vehicle As An “Extra”
Below is a List of Extras Casting Directors around Atlanta
* Extras Casting Atlanta
* Casting TaylorMade
* CL Casting
* Destination Casting
* Hylton Casting
* Catrett Casting
* Tammy Smith Casting
* Casting All Talent
* B.A.C.A. Casting
* Bill Marinella Casting
* Cab Casting
* Rose Locke Casting
* Game Changing Films (Athletes)
Go to their Website, FB or Twitter page daily and check out the projects they’re casting. Choose one (or more if you’re what there looking for).
GENERIC VERSION
Send the below information to the “Casting Directors” via Email or Link to their Website.
- Three Current Pictures (Head, Waist Up, Full Body) NO glamour shots, iPhone quality is fine.
- (IMPORTANT) Regarding your Pictures, dress as best as possible to the "Role" you're submitting for.
- Your Stats (Height, Weight, Sizes, etc.)
- Your Contact info
- (VERY IMPORTANT) Let the Casting Directors know the exact days you’re available to work.
- (VERY VERY IMPORTANT) Properly fill out The Subject Line of your email
* If you’re right for a role, someone will call you.
* ANYBODY can be an “Extra” – no matter your Age, Shape, Size, or Ethnicity.
* BE PATIENT! Productions have multiple moving parts which at times cause delays.
* DO NOT call the Casting Director after a few days asking about the role.
Again, if they want you, someone will call.
* Please email me w/any questions at: greg.clarkson@audacy.com
* Also see the list on twitter: @getcastwithgreg
Good luck,
Greg

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TODAY.com

'Days of Our Lives' actor Rhonda Stubbins White dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actor, has died at age 60. According to a representative for the "Days of Our Lives" star, White died Monday. "She was a wonderful actress/client/friend with a heart of gold," the representative told TODAY in an email. In addition to the statement provided to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand In#Glamour#Will Call#Stand Ins A Mom#Catrett Casting#Lwih#Asian
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Jobs
Deadline

Bridget Hanley Dies: ‘Here Come The Brides’ Star, Prolific TV Actress Was 80

Bridget Hanley, star of the late ’60s TV western Here Come The Brides, died Wednesday. The 80-year-old actress had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and was living at the Motion Picture and Television Fund Wasserman Campus in Woodland Hills, according to the local paper in Edmunds, Washington, where she grew up. Hanley played the female lead, Candy Pruitt, on ABC’s Brides from 1968-1970. Her character was the love interest of Jeremy Bolt — teen heartthrob Bobby Sherman. Bolt’s brother on the show was played by David Soul, who would soon find fame on Starsky & Hutch. The show was loosely based...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Is Wilmer Valderrama Leaving 'NCIS' After Being on the Drama Series for Five Seasons?

When actor Wilmer Valderamma joined the cast of NCIS as Special Agent Nick Torres in Season 14, he quickly became a fan favorite. At first, it may have seemed like a humorous choice to cast Fez as an NCIS agent, but he’s become a series veteran and an essential of the series over time. Currently, the hit drama is on winter hiatus, taking a break from CBS audiences’ screens before it returns in the New Year.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: LA star drops out of major TV gig after testing positive for COVID-19

NCIS: LA favourite LL Cool J has been forced to pull out of a major gig this New Year's Eve after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor and rapper, who plays Sam Hanna in the NCIS spin-off series, was scheduled to perform as part of the annual TV special Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which airs in the US on ABC.
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Who is in the cast of How I Met Your Father?

THE creators of How I Met Your Mother are set to release a spin-off. The cast for How I Met Your Father has finally been announced. Veteran actor, Hilary Duff, will be the lead character in this star-studded series. She plays the character, Sophie, who is set to be navigating and finding the balance between her love life and her real life in 2021.
TV SERIES
BBC

Bolton mum fatally drugged daughters over care fears

A mother who fatally drugged her two daughters before killing herself feared they would be put into care if she left them behind, an inquest heard. Tiffany Stevens, 27, gave lethal substances to 18-month-old Darcey Stevens and three-year-old Casey-Lea Taylor at their home in 2019. Bolton Coroner's Court heard she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy