Casting Call: Athletes, Stand-Ins & A Mom and Daughter Needed this week

There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Multiple Covid-19 Testing which are paid for by production.

Catrett Casting

“Landscape With Invisible Hand” (Film)

(YOUNG ATHLETES CASTING)

* Seeking: Should resemble a young HS or College Athlete - but won't do athletic things.

* MUST LOOK LIKE AN ATHLETE.

* Should be available Feb. 10 and/or March 14th thru March 17th .

* Open availability is not needed, just general availability during that time .

* Casting Ages: 18 to 23 Any Ethnicity to portray a group of friends.

* MUST be willing to have a Clean-Shaven Face.

* All talent will have a Mandatory Rapid Test

* Testing Pay = $50 for all Pre-Work date tests

* How To Submit: Please email us this information: Name, Age, Exact Ht, & Exact Wt, Contact info, Confirm willingness to shave & a minimum of 3 photos (Head, Waist Up, Full body)

* Put “LWIH - YOUNG ATHLETES” in the subject line

* Submit Email To: Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* NOTE from HYLTON CASTING

There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Covid-19 Testing which is paid for by production.

Hylton Casting

“P-VALLEY” (TV-S2)

(ASIANS - FEATURED ROLE!!!)

* Seeking: 20 Asian Men & Women for "Featured Role" 18yrs & Older

* Mandatory Covid-19 Test: TBA (Testing Bump:$30.00)

* Shoots: 1 Specific Date (TBA) in January

* Please visit the following link for more information and to submit:

https://hyltoncasting.com/pvs2specialty12022/

* NOTE from EXTRAS CASTING ATLANTA

There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Multiple Covid-19 Testing which are paid for by production.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Major TV Project”

(FAMILY)

* A Real Family - Any Ethnicity: Mom, Dad & 2 Kids (6-12yrs range)

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” (See Link Below)

* Ideally a family that is Fully Vaccinated for a specific role.

* Submit : A couple recent pictures (Waist Up & Full Body)

* Also Include: Names / Age of Parents & Kids / All Contact Info

* Finally: Your Vaccination Status --- Please answer: Yes Vaccinated or Not Vaccinated

* Shoots: Likely January 24th

* Put “1 DAY FAMILY” in the subject line

* Submit All Your Info To: ExtrasCastingTV@gmail.com

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Major TV Project”

(Cool Mother & Daughter Scene)

* A Real "Mother & Daughter" of Any Ethnicity (daughter 6-12yrs range)

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” (See Link Below)

* BOTH Mom & Daughter should be Fully Vaccinated for a specific role

* Submit: A couple recent pictures of BOTH of you (Waist Up & Full Body)

* Also Include: Names / Daughter's Age / ALL Clothing Sizes / Contact Info

* Finally: Your Vaccination Status --- Please answer: Yes Vaccinated or Not Vaccinated

* Shoots: January 27th & 28th

* Put “MOM & DAUGHTER” in the subject line

* Submit All Your Info To: ExtrasCastingTV2022@gmail.com

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Upcoming Projects”

(VACCINATED PEOPLE - ONGOING NEED)

* VACCINATED Men & Women of All Ethnicities for Multiple Roles.

18yrs & Older

* Submit: A couple recent pictures (Waist Up & Full Body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Finally: Your Vaccination Status --- Please answer: Yes Vaccinated or Not Vaccinated

* Shoot Dates: TBA

* Put “VACCINATED” in the subject line

* Submit All Your Info To: ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com

*NOTE from CASTING TAYLORMADE

There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that Background talent must follow accordingly (ie: Multiple Covid-19 Testing, Possible Quarantining before your Fitting and Filming date… COVID-19 testing is paid for & provided by production.

Casting TaylorMade

“STRANGER THINGS” (S4)

(ASIAN MALE STAND-IN - PAYS MORE $$$)

* Asian Male Ht. 5'7 -5'9 // 18yrs & Older

* Mandatory Covid Testing & Rate: $20/2hrs each time you come in to test.

(Excluding rapid testing on filming dates)

* Shoots: Jan. 24th - Feb. 5th (MUST have open availability)

* To Submit: https://castingtaylormade.com/adult-casting-call-18100yrs

Casting TaylorMade

“STRANGER THINGS” (S4)

(SHORTER BLACK STAND-IN - PAYS MORE $$$)

* Shorter Black Males & Females Ht. 4'8 -5'2 // 18yrs & Older

* Mandatory Covid Testing & Rate: $20/2hrs each time you come in to test.

(Excluding rapid testing on filming dates)

* Shoots: Jan. 24th - Feb. 5th (MUST have open availability)

* To Submit: https://castingtaylormade.com/adult-casting-call-18100yrs

Casting TaylorMade

“STRANGER THINGS” (S4)

(SHORTER ETHNIC STAND-IN - PAYS MORE $$$)

* Short Hispanic, Mid.Eastern or Similar look Men/Women Ht. 3'7 -3'9 // 18yrs & Older

* Mandatory Covid Testing & Rate: $20/2hrs each time you come in to test.

(Excluding rapid testing on filming dates)

* Shoots: Jan. 24th - Feb. 5th (MUST have open availability)

* To Submit: https://castingtaylormade.com/adult-casting-call-18100yrs

Casting TaylorMade

“STRANGER THINGS” (S4)

(ETHNIC FEMALE STAND-IN - PAYS MORE $$$)

* Hispanic, Mid.Eastern or Similar look Female Ht. 5'1 -5'3 // 18yrs & Older

* Mandatory Covid Testing & Rate: $20/2hrs each time you come in to test.

(Excluding rapid testing on filming dates)

* Shoots: Jan. 24th - Feb. 5th (MUST have open availability)

* To Submit: https://castingtaylormade.com/adult-casting-call-18100yrs

FILM INDUSTRY & VOICEOVER INFO

BEHIND THE CAMERA: “Film & TV Industry Jobs”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* Scroll Down & Click On: Industry Jobs & Classes

* Click On: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs)

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number. To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

“VOICEOVERS”

1. BILL CELLER

* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.

* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com

* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com

2. ATLANTA VOICEOVER STUDIO

* Auditions / Demos / Recordings / Workshops / Classes / Resources

* For more information, please visit: AtlantaVoiceoverStudio.com

* Hunter Bradley / ADMIN@ATLANTAVOICEOVERSTUDIO.COM

How To Submit Yourself, or Your Vehicle As An “Extra”

Below is a List of Extras Casting Directors around Atlanta

* Extras Casting Atlanta

* Casting TaylorMade

* CL Casting

* Destination Casting

* Hylton Casting

* Catrett Casting

* Tammy Smith Casting

* Casting All Talent

* B.A.C.A. Casting

* Bill Marinella Casting

* Cab Casting

* Rose Locke Casting

* Game Changing Films (Athletes)

Go to their Website, FB or Twitter page daily and check out the projects they’re casting. Choose one (or more if you’re what there looking for).

GENERIC VERSION

Send the below information to the “Casting Directors” via Email or Link to their Website.

- Three Current Pictures (Head, Waist Up, Full Body) NO glamour shots, iPhone quality is fine.

- (IMPORTANT) Regarding your Pictures, dress as best as possible to the "Role" you're submitting for.

- Your Stats (Height, Weight, Sizes, etc.)

- Your Contact info

- (VERY IMPORTANT) Let the Casting Directors know the exact days you’re available to work.

- (VERY VERY IMPORTANT) Properly fill out The Subject Line of your email

* If you’re right for a role, someone will call you.

* ANYBODY can be an “Extra” – no matter your Age, Shape, Size, or Ethnicity.

* BE PATIENT! Productions have multiple moving parts which at times cause delays.

* DO NOT call the Casting Director after a few days asking about the role.

Again, if they want you, someone will call.

* Please email me w/any questions at: greg.clarkson@audacy.com

* Also see the list on twitter: @getcastwithgreg

Good luck,

Greg