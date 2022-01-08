Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Chichagof Island, Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 19:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 20:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Dodge; Emanuel; Jefferson; Johnson; Laurens; Treutlen Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Laurens, Emanuel, northern Dodge, Treutlen, Johnson and south central Jefferson Counties through 830 PM EST At 756 PM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near New Home to Dubois, and moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Dublin, Swainsboro, Eastman, Soperton, Wrightsville, East Dublin, Twin City, Chester, Adrian, Dexter, Cadwell, Rentz, Garfield, Summertown, Nunez, Tarrytown, Kite, Spann, Plainfield and Covena. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0