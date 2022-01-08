Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 15:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 16:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Conecuh; Monroe The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Monroe County in south central Alabama Central Conecuh County in south central Alabama * Until 415 PM CST. * At 349 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Monroeville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Monroe and central Conecuh Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

CONECUH COUNTY, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO