Cincinnati, OH

House fire in Hyde Park Saturday displaces 2 individuals

By Kaitlin Lewis, Cincinnati Enquirer
 1 day ago
A house fire in Hyde Park Saturday morning has displaced two individuals, according to a press release from the Cincinnati Fire Department.

The CFD said that firefighters were dispatched around 4:45 a.m. to the 3600 block of Edwards Road. According to the release, the first firefighters on the scene found a fire in the attic and roof of a single-family residence located on the block.

The fire was able to be quickly extinguished, read the release.

The CFD said the cause of the fire is believed to be "electrical in nature." There were also no injuries reported from the fire.

According to the release, damages due to the fire are estimated at around $50,000.

In total, 27 firefighters responded to the scene of the fire.

