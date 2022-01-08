Top 5 feuds of The architect “Seth Rollins”

Well Roman Reigns won't be facing Brock Lesnar just yet, as tonight's SmackDown revealed a surprising next opponent for the Universal Champion. Earlier in the night, Adam Pearce revealed that WWE management had given him permission to decide Roman Reigns' next opponent for the Universal Championship, and while Pearce knew who he was going to pick during an earlier meeting with Reigns, Reigns ran him off to watch The Usos vs The New Day. After the match Reigns got a knock on the door, and after answering it, he was pretty shocked to see who was on the other side, as the camera panned out to reveal none other than Raw's Seth Rollins.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO