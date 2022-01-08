“He’s gonna be a TOUGH ANGRY MF to beat!” Nick Kyrgios sends warning to the world amidst Djokovic AO snub

The Australian government has gently reminded anti-vaxxer Novak Djokovic that, if he’s upset about being held in a detention hotel while his visa situation is decided, he can simply head home to Serbia. Djokovic was denied entry to Australia on Wednesday following a national outcry over his medical exemption to the vaccine mandate at this month’s Australian Open. Since then, many of his supporters have accused Australia of luring him there under false pretenses. His father, Srdjan Djokovic, even alleged that Australia was “keeping him in captivity... to stomp all over Serbia and the Serbian people.” That is not the case, according to Australia’s home affairs minister. Karen Andrews told ABC on Friday: “Djokovic is not being held captive in Australia... He is free to leave [the country] at any time that he chooses to do so and border force will actually facilitate that.” On Friday, the world No. 1 men’s tennis player made a public statement for the first time since his detention, writing on Instagram: “Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support. I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated.”

