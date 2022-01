The surging Rafael Fiziev appears to be getting his wish – to face a former UFC champion that just so happens to have the same first name. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that agreements are in place for a matchup between Fiziev and Rafael dos Anjos to compete in the main event of the UFC’s Feb. 19 event, which is expected to take place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Contracts have not been signed for the bout.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO