Mary Alice Reporting – After 20 years at the Twin City Chamber of Commerce, Teri Edwards is retiring at the end of this year. Her career began as the Executive Director when she had been working for the Village of Dennison and attending meetings on behalf of the mayor and one of those was the Chamber Board of Directors and when the position open, she decided to run and was appointed in 2001.

DENNISON, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO