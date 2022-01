The bill, which passed the House education committee in November, would have impacted Dartmouth. As the New Hampshire state House of Representatives returned to session this week, representatives voted Thursday on several bills pertaining to COVID-19 vaccination and mask mandates. One of the most controversial of these bills, H.B. 255, would have prevented private businesses, schools, universities and government agencies from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations from people who object for medical reasons, religious beliefs or “personal conscience.” The bill was tabled by the House on Thursday by a vote of 213-142, meaning that it will be postponed for consideration until a later time.

HANOVER, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO