West Boggs Park Polar Plunge Happening Today

wamwamfm.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 West Boggs Park Polar Plunge is happening today. Jameson Hibbs with West Boggs Park says...

wgnsradio.com

Take an artic dip during the Murfreesboro Polar Bear Plunge on Jan. 8th

This year's Polar Bear Plunge at the outdoor Sports*Com swimming pool will be on Saturday, January 8, 2022... That was assistant parks director Thomas Laird. Reports indicate the weather outside on January 8th will see a low of 36-degrees. The high is expected to be around 50. There is also a 24% chance of rain mixed with wind speeds of 9 miles per hour.
MURFREESBORO, TN
grandcoulee.com

Very polar plunge

First photo: Rod Hardin grins from his kayak as Diana Parish turns around quickly after dunking into the frigid water at Spring Canyon boat launch at noon on New Year's Day as the air temperature was about 12 degrees, before accounting for a cutting wind. They were the only two who showed up to get in the water at the annual Polar Bear Plunge. "Refreshing," Parish said seconds later. "This is going to be a good year."
LIFESTYLE
CBS Pittsburgh

Dozens Jump Into The Mon River As Part Of 2022 Polar Plunge

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It may have been a warmer New Year’s morning than usual to kick off 2022 but that didn’t stop a bunch of loyal divers. The waters of the Mon River were a “balmy” 38 degrees as many plunged into 2022 as dozens jumped in as part of the Polar Plunge. A woman visiting from California said her fellow Salvation Army bell-ringer convinced her to jump in. She had to work up the nerve after everyone else did but she made it. It was thanks to a brave kid who held her hand and took the lead with her. She’s hoping the experience brings good things for 2022. “Positive energy, good times, good year, a new beginning,” Kathy Atkinson laughed. Now, she can cross the Polar Plunge off of her bucket list.
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Polar
WJHG-TV

Polar Plunge at Cape San Blas

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Run into the chilly gulf waters with friends and neighbors at the Cape San Blas Polar Plunge. You can dive into the event on January 1, 2022, at Cape Palms Park on Cape San Blas. The plunge begins at 10 a.m. EST. Participants will plunge into the gulf to kick off the new year.
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
abcnews4.com

Beachgoers prepare to take the polar plunge on Folly and Sullivan's Island

Beachgoers in the Lowcountry will have more than one opportunity Saturday afternoon to hop into cooler ocean waters. Folly Beach is hosting its annual Bill Murray Look-a-Like Polar Plunge at 1 p.m. today. A costume contest to find the best Bill Murray impersonator will be held at noon. Registration for the contest is $5, but jumping into the Atlantic is free.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Photos and video: 2022 Paris Mountain State Park Polar Plunge

Supporters of Paris Mountain State Park participated in the 2022 Polar Plunge the morning of Jan. 1, 2022 at Lake Placid near the office of Paris Mountain State Park. Proceeds support the state park. Friends of Paris Mountain State Park hosted the event.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Polar Bear Plunge put on ice

Despite organizers calling off this year’s Polar Bear Plunge at the last minute because of safety concerns, more than a dozen people — including a man dressed like a penguin — opted to leap into the below-freezing water anyway. Organizer Jett Vallandigham said it was not the...
LIFESTYLE
Lifestyle
WTGS

Tybee Polar Plunge takes on hybrid model

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — Tybee residents and visitors came out to the pier Saturday for the Tybee Post Theatre’s annual Polar plunge. Evan Goetz, Executive Director of The Tybee Post Theater, said this event is one of the theatre's largest fundraisers, and they could use the support now, more than ever.
LIFESTYLE
Lake Geneva Regional News

Watch now: 2022 Geneva Lake Polar Plunge

Watch now: The 2022 Geneva Lake Polar Plunge with video and photos. 2022 started with a cold shock for over 100 brave souls on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 as they do…
LIFESTYLE
county17.com

2022 Polar Plunge canceled due to safety concerns

(this story originally appeared on Sheridan Media) The Polar Plunge on Lake DeSmet was canceled this year due illness of one of the gentlemen who usually helps out by cutting a hole in the ice and making sure that participants are safe when jumping into the water and getting back out.
LIFESTYLE
seehafernews.com

Jacksonport Polar Bear Club Plunge Draws Hundreds

The 36th annual Jacksonport Polar Bear Club Plunge returned this year to the Lake Michigan lakefront. With about 600 people invited, the event is billed as one of the largest plunges in the country. It started in 1986. The outside temperature was 18 degrees this time on New Year’s Day,...
wgnsradio.com

BULLETIN: Yes, POLAR BEAR PLUNGE Will Happen 10AM Saturday!

(MURFREESBORO) Thankfully, the fear of the unknown is lessening as a decision on whether to plunge or not to plunge has been officially decided. Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Director Nate Williams told NewssRadio WGNS, "Yes, the Plunge will happen as scheduled Saturday (1/8/2022) morning at SportsCom". Swim As Long As...
MURFREESBORO, TN
brctv13.com

Paupack Polar Plunge Back with a Splash

Some adventurous Pike County residents start the new year on the chilly side. The Paupack Polar Plunge came back this year with a good turnout. Dozens of people showed up to dive into the frigid waters of Lake Wallenpaupack yesterday in Tafton. The lake was 37 degrees but officials say they've held the plunge under much colder conditions.
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WALA-TV FOX10

Many take Polar Plunge to start off 2022

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- A New Year’s tradition continued at the Flora-Bama. A lot of people -- some of them wearing festive costumes -- took the Polar Plunge to start off 2022 Saturday. Many of them were thankful that an approaching cold front hadn't arrived just yet. They...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
woay.com

ACE Adventure Resort hosts Polar Plunge for New River Humane Society

MINDEN, WV (WOAY) – ACE Adventure Resort is also welcoming in those brave enough to dip their feet into the cold water at ACE Lake as part of the resort’s own Polar Bear Plunge, and one that goes out to a good cause– raising funds to help the animals at the New River Humane Society.
ANIMALS

