Washington [US], January 7 (ANI): Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has lost 90 pounds weight in over six months and termed it a "lifetime struggle" for him. In an interview with The New York Post, Pompeo said that "It all started on June 14, 2021, when he stepped on the scale and saw he was just pounds away from 300 for the first time in his life."The next morning, he said, he woke up and told his wife, Susan: "Today is the day." He added that "I started exercising, not every day, but nearly every day, and eating right and the weight just started to come off."Pompeo, 58, said he invested in a home gym in his basement with some dumbbells and an elliptical machine. "I tried to get down there five, six times a week and stay at it for a half-hour or so. And that was nothing scientific. There was no trainer, there was no dietician. It was just me," he said.

