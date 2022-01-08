Cinnaminson over Vineland - Girls basketball recap

Macie McCracken put in 33 points and Imene Fathi had 23 as Wildwood defeated Our Lady of Mercy 74-62 at the Seagull Classic played at Holy Spirit in Absecon. McCracken, a freshman, has reached double figures in all five games on the season, but 19 against Holy Spirit on Dec. 30 was her previous career high. Fathi, a senior, was one off her career high of 24, set twice and most recently in last season’s opener against Penns Grove.

WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO