Free admission for preschoolers is back. You can register online for free admission for children 5 years old and younger at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando for all of 2022. This offer is open to only Florida residents. You must register online first and when you do for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay the Preschool Card will also get you into Adventure Island. Same goes for SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica! If you are a parent or guardian of a child 5 and younger, you have to hurry because the offer ends soon!

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO