NYC weather forecast: Freezing rain possible on Sunday

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Frigid temperatures are forecasted for Staten Island this week after a winter storm blasted the borough and dropped more than five inches of snow. Monday will be sunny and have a high near 30 degrees, the National Weather Service said, as wind chill values will make it feel between 15 and 20 degrees. Monday night will drop down to about 14 degrees and have wind gusts as high as 28 mph, according to the National Weather Service, which added that wind chill values could be between zero and five degrees — posing a danger to poorly insulated pipes.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO