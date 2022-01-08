ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

NYC weather forecast: Freezing rain possible on Sunday

By Kayla Simas
The Staten Island Advance
 1 day ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Get ready to bundle up. Following Friday’s snow storm that saw several inches accumulate on Staten Island, residents can expect the cold weather to endure and temps to...

The Staten Island Advance

NYC forecast: Chilly weather ahead for Staten Island this week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Frigid temperatures are forecasted for Staten Island this week after a winter storm blasted the borough and dropped more than five inches of snow. Monday will be sunny and have a high near 30 degrees, the National Weather Service said, as wind chill values will make it feel between 15 and 20 degrees. Monday night will drop down to about 14 degrees and have wind gusts as high as 28 mph, according to the National Weather Service, which added that wind chill values could be between zero and five degrees — posing a danger to poorly insulated pipes.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC weather: Possible icy conditions on Sunday; car overturned near Staten Island Expressway

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Be careful driving on Sunday as icy conditions could develop across New York City. A vehicle overturned on Sunday morning, off of the Clove Road exit of the Staten Island Expressway, according to radio transmissions. Firefighters were on the scene, and no one was trapped in the vehicle, according to the radio transmissions.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
