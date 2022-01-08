DJ Thomson sparks Keyport over Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap
DJ Thomson tied a career-high 35 points with 13 baskets, two 3-pointer’s and three from the line in leading Keyport to a 78-43 victory at...www.nj.com
