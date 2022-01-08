Snyder over Payne Tech - Boys basketball recap
Juniors Jahmir Payoute and Nizere Mingo each recorded double-doubles to lead Snyder to a 59-55 victory over Payne Tech in Jersey City. Mingo finished with a team-high...www.nj.com
