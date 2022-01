Elden Ring is easily one of 2022's most highly-anticipated games, and a big part of that anticipation can be attributed to director Hidetaka Miyazaki. Miyazaki's work on the Souls series has earned him a devoted following, and the director's newest project sounds quite promising. In fact, Miyazaki would go so far as to say that with Elden Ring, he's creating what he would consider to be his "ideal" game. In a new interview published in EDGE magazine issue 367, Miyazaki revealed that he doesn't actually play the games he creates, but if he did, this is what he would want.

